The Big Picture Online hate campaigns in the Star Wars fandom use tactics like review bombing and mass downvoting to distort public perception.

Despite facing initial backlash, The Acolyte has gained popularity, showcasing the power of loyal fans and delivering a successful storyline.

Fans are currently actively campaigning for a second season on social media.

As the post-mortems surrounding The Acolyte continue to take place, it seems clear that the show — which appeared to suffer from an asteroid shower of unwarranted hate — has actually broken into the cultural discourse. Television Stats figures today show that the series is sitting in third place in popularity, with an extremely high engagement score, days after Season 1 concluded, sitting just behind two behemoths: House of the Dragon (currently airing) and The Boys (likewise, plus, it's in the news for other reasons following the new disclaimer added at the start of episodes). For a show that, at first glance, appears to have terrible audience reviews, that's intriguing. But why? Well, for that, we must go back to the toxic fandom of it all, and those two words we all enjoy so much: review bombing.

It would be fair to say that the show was a slow burn up until the midway point of the season, before jumping to hyperspace with the reveal of Qimir (Manny Jacinto) as The Stranger who had been aiding Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) hunt of the "Red Shirt" (to cross the streams) Jedi who played a part in the destruction of her family on Brendok. Online "reviewers," however, never got that far before decrying the show as "woke nonsense" (to put it mildly). With negative reviews dropping on aggregates like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb hours, if not days, before each new episode.

For Leslye Headland, the creative mastermind behind the series, this wasn't a new phenomenon. In fact, it was expected, as she told Collider's Maggie Lovitt during the first of three highly successful post-episode breakdowns in the final weeks of the season:

"Everybody knows what review bombing is like. Truly when the show first came out, my publicist was like, "OK, with the review…" I was like, "Does anybody take that seriously anymore?" Perhaps the average… I understand the point of it, which is that the average viewer would look at the site and say, "Oh, the user review is really low." But I think that, if you're in the Star Wars fandom, I think you already know what review bombing is. So I guess if you're totally new to the fandom, and you're considering watching the show, it could affect you. But I also think that my work in the past has been very word-of-mouth anyway, so I don't know if it… I think that because behind the scenes, we all know what it is — it's not that it's not concerning — but I think it's pretty expected. I would say."

Star Wars, Online Hatred and Review Bombing — This is Nothing New

As documented by the superb piece written by Rewriting Ripley in 2021, the Star Wars sequel trilogy became a battleground for online hatred, particularly through practices like review bombing and mass downvoting. These tactics, spearheaded by alt-right groups, aimed to make films appear more disliked than they truly were, leveraging platforms like Rotten Tomatoes to create an illusion of widespread disapproval. The Last Jedi, in particular, became a focal point, with organized efforts drastically lowering its audience score and promoting a narrative of divisiveness.

Mass downvoting extended beyond films to online videos, targeting creators, especially women of color and members of the LGBT+ community, with coordinated hate campaigns. These actions not only amplified harassment but also sought to suppress diverse voices and perspectives within the Star Wars community. Review bombing was another prevalent tactic, where organized groups flooded review sites with negative feedback to distort public perception. The Last Jedi’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, for example, plummeted due to such efforts, prompting the platform to overhaul its voting system to curb manipulation. Similar campaigns targeted Captain Marvel, indicating a broader trend of political attacks against "progressive content" in pop culture.

These online assaults were not merely the actions of disgruntled fans but were reportedly deeply rooted in white supremacist and misogynistic ideologies. Prominent figures in the alt-right movement exploited these tactics to propagate their views and influence public discourse, masking their hate under the guise of fandom. Moreover, this orchestrated hate had tangible impacts. The narrative of a divided fanbase, fueled by these campaigns, influenced both media coverage and corporate strategies, often overshadowing the films' actual cultural significance and achievements. The backlash against The Last Jedi, for instance, allegedly contributed to a shift in Disney's approach for future Star Wars projects, demonstrating the real-world effects of these online hate campaigns.

Laughing at the efforts of those keen to target the franchise for whatever reason, though, The Acolyte has succeeded in a world where it was being willed to fail. Despite the supposed "hostile reception" to the series, and the loud voices critical of Leslye Headland for unknown reasons (although, the well-informed can piece together a motive), #RenewTheAcolyte continues to trend on X (formerly Twitter) as the vocal, affectionate parts of the fandom unite to celebrate a series that delivered on its promises. It also served as a reminder that, hey, maybe you should let a story conclude before you jump to conclusions about it.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024

