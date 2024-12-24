Star Wars fans are currently enjoying Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ series that premiered to rave reviews, earning 95% from critics and 80% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, earlier this year, Star Wars fans were dealt a major blow when it was announced that The Acolyte would not be moving forward with another season, despite strong critical reviews and viewership numbers. Part of what made The Acolyte’s cancellation sting so much more is that the series set up so many future threads to pull on, which wasn’t a coincidence. While speaking during a Fan Expo panel earlier this year moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Acolyte star Manny Jacinto shared that there was a larger plan for the series, according to the creator, well before it was axed by Disney and Lucasfilm:

“I remember Leslye’s dream was for us to do three seasons, not just this one… But there’s something about having a finite ending to things that makes it so much more special. So, yeah, I don’t know if I’d do it or not, but you know, three seasons and a movie would have been incredible, and I know we had so much more to explore with that second season.”

It’s no surprise to learn that The Acolyte had plans for at least three seasons and then a feature film, but it does make its cancellation even more painful. The Acolyte was the first Star Wars project set outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga, taking fans back to a new age during the High Republic, long before the events of even The Phantom Menace. Like many TV shows, there were some bumps in the road during the first season, but The Acolyte still delivered a brilliantly executed season of TV that left the door open for so much more, including more stories from Darth Plagueis. If shows aren’t given the chance to grow through their struggles and reach the light on the other side, fans will have no reason to invest in them early on, which will hurt viewership and undoubtedly lead to more cancellations.

Who Stars in ‘The Acolyte’?

Toplining The Acolyte is Lee Jung-jae, who is best known for his role in the popular Netflix Original series, Squid Game, which is returning for a second season at the end of the month. The titular Acolyte, The Hunger Games and Bodies Bodies Bodies star Amandla Stenberg portrays Osha and Mae in the show, with Jacinto flanking her as Qimir. Dafne Keen, best known for her role as X-23 in Logan which she reprised earlier this year in the superhero tentpole, Deadpool & Wolverine, also stars in The Acolyte as Jecki Lon, along with Charlie Barnett and Joonas Suotamo.

The Acolyte will not return for Season 2, but the show will live on forever. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and watch The Acolyte Season 1 on Disney+.

