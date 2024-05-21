The Big Picture Get ready for exciting new characters in The Acolyte, including Vernestra Rwoh with a light-whip and the first live-action Wookiee Jedi.

The series will feature non-human characters and explore Jedi origins, set a century before The Phantom Menace.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, promising a thrilling mystery in the shadowy secrets of the High Republic era.

Anticipation for the Star Wars series The Acolyte is building, and several new TV spots released over the last few days have each shown exciting new footage. The most recent gives a glimpse at two elements of the show Star Wars fans are very excited to see: Vernestra Rwoh's light-whip and the first live-action Wookiee Jedi.

Vernestra Rwoh, played by Rebecca Henderson, is a Jedi character who will appear in The Acolyte, but many fans have already fallen in love with the character in The High Republic novels where she was introduced. While there are many novels set in this era of Star Wars, The Acolyte will be the first time the era will be shown on-screen. One of Vernestra's memorable qualities is her purple lightsaber which has been modified to act as a whip. You can catch a glimpse of the light-whip in action in the new TV spot.

'The Acolyte' Features the First Live-Action Wookiee Jedi in 'Star Wars'

Also featured in the preview is Kelnacca, a Wookiee Jedi portrayed by Joonas Suotamo, who has played the role of Chewbacca in several of Disney's Star Wars films. Kelnacca can be seen engaging in a battle with his green lightsaber. When speaking about playing the new character, Suotamo said, "To get to play a character that can wield the Force is beyond any of my dreams." Fans are eager not just to see a Wookiee Force-user, but to see more non-human characters in general. Several seemingly prominent characters in The Acolyte will be non-human, like Vernestra Rwoh, Kelnacca, and Jecki Lon, a hybrid character portrayed by Dafne Keen.

Whether they are alien, hybrid, or human, expect the Jedi of The Acolyte to face some difficult challenges. Series creator Leslye Headland has said the show intends to explore themes established in the Prequel Trilogy that question the institution of the Jedi. The series is set roughly a century before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, the first of three films that depict the downfall of the Jedi Order. Headland has also said she has taken inspiration from "The Wrong Jedi," an episode in the fifth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which highlights some of the corruption present within the Jedi and one prominent character's decision to ultimately leave the Order.

We will begin to see all of these elements come together when The Acolyte has its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4. Watch the latest teaser trailer below.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

