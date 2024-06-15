Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 3.

This week's episode of The Acolyte introduced a plot point that has the potential to shake Star Wars canon to its core. In Episode 3, "Destiny," it's revealed that Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) actually created young twins Mae (Leah Brady) and Osha (Lauren Brady). Not much is said beyond that, but it was enough to set the internet on fire with fans comparing the twins to young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The series purposely makes it sound like those two cases are similar, but there may be some key differences, especially regarding what practices were used and how the twins may relate to the prophecy of the Chosen One.

How Does the Twins' Creation Relate to the Star Wars Prophecy of the Chosen One?

As soon as people finished watching Episode 3 of The Acolyte, accusations started flying around the internet that it stripped Anakin Skywalker of what makes him special. Not really, but we can understand why it seems that way. In The Phantom Menace, Anakin's mother, Shmi (Pernilla August), explains to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) that the boy has no father; she simply became pregnant and gave birth to him. This is connected to the prophecy of the Chosen One, who would be immaculately conceived to bring balance to the Force.

While Anakin simply came into being, we actually know who created Mae and Osha. They have no father, but they do have two mothers — Aniseya created them and Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva) carried them. Also, Koril is a Zabrak who, despite having carried them, has human children. We may not know how the biological process works, but it seems, then, that the girls either carry only Aniseya's genetic material or none at all, being completely unique beings. It's possible that Aniseya used her own blood in a magic ritual to create the twins, but was unable to carry them for some reason. Witches have been using the Force in their own ways for some time in canon, like the Nightsisters of Dathomir in The Clone Wars and Ahsoka, but they aren't inherently bad. Still, everything that uses the Force in unnatural ways pushes it toward imbalance. Killing is unnatural, so it makes sense that creating life would be, too. Even if the intentions are the best possible, and as beautiful as the idea of creating life can sound, the Jedi would still consider it to be connected to the Dark Side.

What is known about the prophecy of the Chosen One is that this being will "be born of no father" to bring balance to the Force — the full text is available in Claudia Gray's excellent novel Master & Apprentice. Both Anakin and the Aniseya twins were born with no father, but we know for a fact that Anakin is the Chosen One. Not because the Jedi in the Prequel Trilogy say so, but because he kills Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and restores balance to the Force (at least for a few decades). So what all this could mean for the prophecy and the Force itself is how it came to be out of balance.

How Does the Twins' Origin Connect to the Sith?

"Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis, the Wise? It's not a tale the Jedi would tell you." This line by Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith has become a meme, but is also at the center of the debate surrounding Episode 3 of The Acolyte. Darth Plagueis was Palpatine's Sith master, who supposedly grew so powerful he could manipulate the midichlorians to create life. Now, we have learned about another being who has this power, but much earlier than Plagueis, so are they connected?

Another point that has been debated lately is how the fact that Mother Aniseya created may relate to the Sith - after all, The Acolyte is a story about the Dark Side of the Force, and there is a big villain who ticks all the boxes to be a Sith Lord. The twins having been immaculately conceived also relates to the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise, because now there is a precedent for that. In the Legends novel Darth Plagueis, it's revealed that he and Darth Sidious tampered so much with the Dark Side to try and learn the secret to create life (and, consequently, to become immortal), that the Force itself had to compensate for it by creating Anakin Skywalker, the Chosen One. In canon, Darth Plagueis hasn't shown up yet, but Mother Aniseya's technique, whatever it is, is likely connected to this secret that only the Sith knew.

According to the canon timeline, The Acolyte is set 100 years before The Phantom Menace. That means the Sith in the series may either be Darth Plagueis' master, Darth Tenebrous, or even Plagueis himself. The secret to immortality is something the Sith have sought forever, so, whoever the Sith Lord in the series is, they would still be looking for it, and a coven of witches that has managed to create life would definitely not go unnoticed. Instead of "learning" or "developing" his technique, the Sith may well have stolen it. And Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) are the key to it. By the timeline, though, it would make a little more sense if Plagueis was this Sith's student, stealing the secret from him and then going on to become the tale that Palpatine tells Anakin (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith.

What Does All This Mean for 'The Acolyte's Mae and Osha?

In the middle of all this are Mae and Osha. Since the reveal that Amandla Stenberg was actually playing twins as protagonists of The Acolyte, a lot became clearer, including the idea of balance that is often associated with them. The two of them have their own mantra, even, which alludes to the idea that they are indeed two sides of the same coin:

"You're with me, I'm with you. Always one, but born as two. As above sit the stars and below lies the sea, I give you you, and you give me me."

The rhyme implies that they may look identical and make up a single whole, but are essentially different. Mae wanted to become a witch like her mothers, while Osha resisted following suit simply because it was expected of her. Mae is short-tempered and impulsive, while Osha is calmer and more passive. And, in the present timeline of the series, Mae is working for the Dark Side of the Force, while Osha works with the Jedi.

This idea of proximity and duality alludes to the philosophy of the dyad, according to which every person is born incomplete and is condemned to spend their lives searching for their other half. It's exactly what happened to the twins — "always one, but born as two." The concept of a Force dyad has been introduced in Star Wars before, through Ben Solo (Adam Driver) and Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley). It's the communion of two opposite beings who complete each other.

A Force dyad is also something that the Sith have been trying to achieve through the Rule of Two, searching for the path to immortality. If the Sith Lord in The Acolyte is aware of Osha's existence (which he probably is), and she and Mae indeed make up a dyad, putting them together may be what unlocks the power to create life for the Sith.

Episode 3 of The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays.

