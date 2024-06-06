Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of The Acolyte.

The Acolyte has only just premiered, but it's proving to be a truly unique entry in the Star Wars universe. Part of that is the setting; The Acolyte is set in the era of the High Republic, which is set a hundred years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But it also puts a new, more personal twist on the conflict between the light and dark sides of the Force with the major reveal of the first episode, "Lost/Found." The story, which originally seemed to focus on the Dark Side acolyte Mae (Amandla Stenberg), will also focus on her twin sister Osha (also played by Stenberg). Osha is a former Jedi turned mechanic who gets swept into the story when she's mistaken for Mae, who is hunting down and killing Jedi. What's most surprising is that the marketing for The Acolyte all but hinted at this plot twist in advance.

Did 'The Acolyte's Marketing Spoil Its Biggest Reveal Ahead of Time?

The biggest revelation about Osha's existence was dropped during a promo spot released the week before The Acolyte's premiere. Most of the footage from that promo is focused on Mae's battle against the Jedi, but it also features a brief snippet of a scene where Osha is confronted by her former master, Sol (Lee Jung-jae). Anyone who turned on closed captions for the promo would have immediately learned Osha's identity, which later showed up on a Star Wars subreddit. But this wasn't the first time that The Acolyte's marketing hid the twist in plain sight. An official poster for The Acolyte features Mae and Osha in the background, all but confirming the twin sisters' role in the narrative.

Even series creator Leslye Headland dropped a nugget of information that hinted at the presence of twin sisters. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Headland laid out her inspirations for the series, which included Rashomon, Frozen, and Kill Bill. It's the Frozen connection that is the most interesting, as that story focused on sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) and their strained bond due to Elsa's powers over ice causing her to be isolated from others. The Acolyte features a similar set-up: Mae and Osha are sisters separated by an element of nature — in this case, a fire that killed their family and left Mae presumed dead. Unlike Frozen, both sisters have a connection to the Force, though in Osha's case, that connection seems to have lessened after she left the Jedi Order.

'The Acolyte's Big Twist Still Hits Hard

Even if promos and posters might have revealed the big twist in The Acolyte, "Lost/Found" still does a great job of building up the eventual reveal. The opening sequence sets the stakes astronomically high, as Mae tracks down and manages to overpower Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss). It's a shocking way to open the series, but what's even more shocking is the hard transition to Osha waking up aboard a starship.

In fact, a great deal of time is spent with Osha, which gives The Acolyte plenty of time to hint that she might actually be an assassin of the Dark Side. Being on a moving starship would give her a concrete alibi and a way to reach her targets, while her backstory of leaving the Jedi Order is similar to Dark Side users including Asajj Ventress. It isn't until later that the connection to Mae is revealed, which makes the twist that much stronger. In a day and age where trailers seem to give away the best plot twists in every film and/or television show, the fact that The Acolyte managed to do it and still keep the surprise mostly intact is a minor miracle.

'The Acolyte' Continues To Explore Themes of Family Within Star Wars

The fractured bond between Mae and Osha also continues a trend of family bonds playing a major element in Star Wars. Of course, there's the fact that Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) is really the father of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill); the prequels are dedicated to Vader's (Hayden Christensen) fall to darkness, which was sparked by the fear that he'd lose his wife Padme (Natalie Portman). Rey (Daisy Ridley) is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Themes of found family also resonate throughout the franchise; the crew of the Ghost forms a makeshift family that lasts through Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. The Acolyte takes a different approach by exploring Mae and Osha's connection to the Jedi, and the different paths it drove them down.

Both sisters are carrying trauma from the fire that took their family; Osha's inability to let go of this trauma is what caused her to depart the Jedi Order. In Mae's case, she seeks revenge against the Jedi who were present, including Sol. In contrast, Osha still has a bond with Sol as she's able to convince him that she's innocent, and he brings her along on the mission to apprehend Mae.

Even their connection to the Force plays a central role in The Acolyte. Osha has recurring visions of Mae as a child, which tips her off to the fact that Mae is still alive; it's also a sign that even if she left the Jedi, the power within her hasn't. Stenberg even recently discussed how she feels both sisters embody the spiritual traditions that have been at the heart of Star Wars. “I thought a lot about the concept of Yin and Yang — because that is such an influential force on the Star Wars universe, Eastern philosophy and religion,” she told Variety. “And these characters are kind of physical manifestations of that.”

Future episodes of The Acolyte look to further explore the history between Mae and Osha, and, hopefully, will have bigger surprises in store — or even manage to keep them hidden in plain sight.

New episodes of The Acolyte are available to stream Tuesdays on Disney+ in the U.S.

