Now that the first season of The Acolyte is over, we've got questions. The series may have taken place an even longer time ago than iterations of Star Wars before it, bringing the High Republic era to live-action for the first time, but it's been making connections to the wider lore along the way, and the finale opens a direct line to the prequel films and beyond. From creator Leslye Headland, The Acolyte follows Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), guided by separate masters as they stray to opposite sides of the Force. The biggest question is: are we getting a second season? Sol (Lee Jung-jae) is dead, Osha has left to train with Qimir (Manny Jacinto), and Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) is left to clean up this mess. Here are our biggest unanswered questions after The Acolyte's finale.

How Closely Is Vernestra Rwoh Keeping the Secret of the Sith?

Season 1 of The Acolyte ties up loose ends quite nicely, especially with Sol becoming the scapegoat for all the wrong deeds committed. It's a tough pill to swallow, but after seeing how heavily the guilt was weighing on Sol, it's worth imagining he'd be happy taking the blame after his death. Vernestra Rwoh stood before a Senate tribunal, pinning the destruction of Brendok on Sol. Mae's subsequent murders of Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), and Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) were also falsely attributed to Sol as his attempt to cover up his actions, and Vernestra claimed Sol then took his own life, allowing both Mae and Osha to go unaccused.

The question is: are the other Jedi in on Vernestra's secret? Keeping Ki-Adi-Mundi in the dark conveniently prevents his character from creating a plot hole when he says the Sith "have been extinct for a millennium" in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. If he's left unaware of Qimir's existence, he won't be lying (or straight-up wrong) when he says this to the council. However, at the end of the finale, Vernestra meets with Master Yoda, so we have to ask: how much does Yoda know about the Sith at this point? Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and the dark side of the Force can cloud their presence, masking them from the Jedi's senses, but if Vernestra doesn't keep her secrets incredibly close, it could alter a great deal of what we once thought Yoda's perception of the Sith to be.

What's to Come of Senator Rayencourt's External Review of the Jedi?

So, Vernestra has successfully lied before the Galactic Republic's Senate, but how steady will that lie hold? Senator Rayencourt (David Harewood), who's already grown suspicious of the Jedi, calling them "a massive system of unchecked power, posing as a religion," and now insists on skipping a Senate vote, moving straight for an external review of the Jedi. The Acolyte has insisted on having us question the righteousness of the Jedi, and we know their downfall approaches in the next century. While a standalone story may be preferable for many, Yoda's cameo could suggest that The Acolyte is headed toward a deeper connection to the prequel films. At the time of the finale, a Tarsunt named Drellik serves as Chancellor of the Galactic Republic. Should the Senate's investigation of the Jedi uncover the secrets of the Sith, the political rise of Palpatine may be fueled by more than just a desire to infiltrate the Jedi Order and seduce Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

What Led Qimir to the Dark Side?