The Big Picture In The Acolyte, we are told what a vergence is and the show reveals that the Aniseya twins were born as a single consciousness on Brendok making them a vergence.

Anakin Skywalker was the first vergence in Star Wars history, with major implications.

Multiple planets in Star Wars universe have been home to Vergences, impacting characters across the franchise greatly.

The latest episode of The Acolyte, "Choice," is full of revelations that shed light on the origins of Osha and Mae Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg), as well as their home planet of Brendok. The series' events were set into motion when a group of Jedi Knights — including Osha's former Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) — travel to Brendok seeking the presence of a vergence. A vergence is a planet, location, or object that is immensely strong in the Force, which allows Force users to perform feats that could be considered impossible, even for them. Some vergences even reveal new aspects to the Force, and how it binds the galaxy together. Brendok isn't the first time a vergence has popped up in the Star Wars universe, as other movies and TV shows prominently feature this element.

The Vergence in ‘The Acolyte’ Leads to Multiple Revelations

"Choice" reveals why Sol and his fellow Jedi had traveled to Brendok: in the wake of a hyperspace disaster that destroyed multiple ships and left planets scarred from the fallout, they're curious as to how it has continued to thrive. Once Sol discovers the Aniseya twins and the Jedi encounter the coven of Force-sensitive witches that raised them, the Jedi soon learn that Brendok is part of a vergence. It gives the witches immense powers; their leader, Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) is able to transform into a smoky black mist and possess others, forcing Sol to fight Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo). The witches even have a heightened form of telepathy that allows them to communicate with others in a shadowy realm, with Mother Aniseya using this power to confront Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) over his desire to return to Courscant.

Brendok being a vergence also ties into Mae and Osha's birth. In The Acolyte's third episode, "Destiny", Mother Aniseya reveals that she bore the twins, yet they have no father. "Choice" goes deeper, revealing that the two share a single consciousness across two bodies. The fact that Mae and Osha share a consciousness relates to a saying they often repeat of each other: "Always one, but born as two." It's not just referring to their status as twins but the fact that they literally share a soul.

Anakin Skywalker Was the First Vergence in Star Wars History

Mae and Osha aren't the first Star Wars characters to be a living vergence; that honor goes to Anakin Skywalker, the future Darth Vader. When Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) discovers Anakin during the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, he immediately senses the Force within the boy — and the fact that Anakin's mother Shmi says that he was born without a father only cements how important a figure Anakin will become. The Acolyte takes place a century before The Phantom Menace, but the latter's influence runs through it - both Mae and Osha are tested in the same way that Anakin is tested, and their presence also draws the attention of the Dark Side user Qimir (Manny Jacinto), who trained Mae as his acolyte and wishes to do the same for Osha so that the Sith can rise again. There's even an appearance from Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi, who serves on the Jedi High Council.

Multiple Planets in the Star Wars Universe Have Been Home to Vergences

Star Wars history has been home to multiple planets that serve as a vergence, drawing Jedi and Sith alike to their presence. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is drawn to a cave as part of his Jedi training; there he fights a manifestation of the dark side that takes the form of Darth Vader (albeit with his face behind the Sith Lord's helmet). Star Wars: The Last Jedi spends a great deal of time on Ahch-To, the site of the first Jedi Temple; Rey (Daisy Ridley) discovers a vergence when she falls into a cave that seems to be made of nothing but mirrors. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) travels to the planet Exegol in Star Wars: The RIse of Skywalker, which can best be described as a "Sith graveyard".

Vergences don't just boost a Force user's power, they also allow them to breach barriers between time and even life itself. The first example of this happened in Star Wars Rebels when Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) discovers an ancient Jedi temple on his homeworld of Lothal; the temple contains a portal to the "World Between Worlds" which touches every point in history. Star Wars: Darth Vader — Dark Lord of the Sith by Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli actually delved into why Vader chose to build a fortress on Mustafar; the volcanic planet was itself a vergence, and Vader wanted to use it to break the barriers between life and death to reunite with his wife Padme.

The Jedi Temple Is Built on a Vergence

The biggest vergence in Star Wars history concerns the Jedi Temple itself. In the waning days of the Old Republic, the Sith built a massive tower on Courscant, as they discovered the planet was home to a vergence. However, the Jedi razed the tower and then built their temple over the ruins. Their hope was that in time, they could "purify" the vergence of the Sith's essence - but in an ironic twist, a Sith Lord would claim it for himself. When Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) rose to power, Courscant was his base of operations, and his first act as emperor was to enact Order 66; this led Darth Vader to raze the Jedi Temple and slaughter its inhabitants. Vergences will more than likely continue to play a major role in Star Wars history, but The Acolyte is a reminder of how they can shape that history.

