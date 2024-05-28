The Big Picture The Acolyte will feature Vernestra Rwoh's on-screen debut, exciting fans of the High Republic books.

Henderson discusses Vernestra's biggest strength and weakness in the series, and explains a bit more about her iconic light whip.

The upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, will explore shadowy secrets and dark side powers in the High Republic era, and premieres on June 4.

For all the excitement fans are feeling in the lead up to The Acolyte on June 4, fans of the High Republic books have a whole other reason to be excited: among its wide-ranging cast of characters, the Star Wars series will feature the first on-screen appearance of Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson). A teenage Vernestra made her debut in the middle-grade novel A Test of Courage and the character has been a constant presence in the series ever since. In a new interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff to promote the new Leslye Headland-created series, Henderson had a chance to reflect on where Vernestra finds herself in the show.

When Nemiroff asked Henderson what she considered to be Vernestra's greatest strength, and greatest weakness. Henderson started by giving some context for the Jedi Master's headspace going into the series:

"The first thing that I thought when you said that is that Mirialans believe that they have a destiny that they will fulfill, that they should fulfill, and that it's supported by their community, the planet where they come from. I have the feeling for this show, I had the idea for Vernestra that what happens in this season is something that she always suspected would come and that she is fulfilling her destiny in this series."

Recognizing that she hadn't totally answered Nemiroff's question, Henderson joked "I mean, the light whip is very, very cool and powerful and awesome," before getting back on track and revealing that she believes Vernestra's biggest strength and weakness to be one and the same:

"I think her greatest strength is probably her ability to be deeply thoughtful about things and to believe that she is making the right decisions and doing her best. It sounds kind of simple, and that is also, of course, going to be her weakness."

So About Vernestra's Light Whip...

Since Henderson brought up the light whip — an exciting element carried over directly from the books — Nemiroff followed up by asking how using the weapon differed between whip mode and blade mode. Henderson conceded that there was a lot of "wrist business" when it comes to using the light whip on set, and speculated that the dangerous nature of the weapon is probably why we don't see every Jedi with a light whip of their own. Henderson also explained the physical difference, while also teasing just how far Vernestra has come in her Jedi journey:

"You do have to twist the hilt to turn it into the light whip, basically. At this point, I believe she can do that with the force. She no longer has to do it with her hands. And then you just have to be really careful because that thing flies around. It could take your head off."

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the full interview with Henderson and her co-star Jodie Turner-Smith below:

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

