Star Wars fans are still riding high from the release of the latest series, Skeleton Crew, which earned strong scores of 91% from critics and 80% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the release of Skeleton Crew came only a few months after The Acolyte, which earned strong reviews from critics but was canceled after one season. Fortunately for fans of the series, the story of its many compelling characters will continue on through various novels, one of which is The Acolyte: Wayseeker, which was written by Justina Ireland and follows Vernestra Rwoh long before the events of the show. The first official synopsis for The Acolyte: Waykeeper has been officially released by Star Wars, and it will follow Vernestra on a journey with Jedi Knight Indara. You can read the full synopsis below:

“Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoah has spent years exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no authority but the Force itself. When the Jedi Council orders her to return to Coruscant, Vernestra ignores the summons, feeling that her priority is the beings she is already serving. So the Council dispatches Jedi Knight Indara to track down Vernestra to deliver the urgent message that a Republic senator has formally requested Jedi assistance, asking for Vernestra’s aid by name. Intrigued, Vernestra quickly finds herself pulled back into Coruscant’s complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime. The two could not be more different: Vernestra, a Jedi Master who has known conflict and loss during her decades in the Order, and Indara, a young Knight just coming into her own as a Jedi in a galaxy at peace. Trust is slow to develop as they clash over their views on serving the Jedi Order, the galaxy, and the Force. But they must work together to decipher the conneciton between the senator and a trail of dangerous weapons threatening to wreak havoc on the Republic. As the two delve further into their investigation, the lines between Jedi and Republic business blur, and Vernestra must rediscover what it means to serve for Light and Life.”

The cancellation of The Acolyte was particularly painstaking because it was one of the more unique projects the franchise had delivered in its long and storied history. The show was the first live-action Star Wars project to be set outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga, taking place roughly 100 years before A Phantom Menace. The Acolyte also established very clear threads to pull on in future seasons, especially in the form of Darth Plagueis the Wise, who was shown in an episode near the end of the season. The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto even recently revealed that showrunner and creator Leslye Headland had plans for three seasons and a movie, and that the show would focus more on Plagueis going forward. The cancellation of The Acolyte will forever be one of the biggest what-ifs in Star Wars history.

What Other Shows Are Coming Up for Star Wars on Disney+?

Star Wars has two projects confirmed to release this year on Disney+; the second season of Andor will drop on April 22, and the third season of Visions will be released sometime this year but does not yet have an official release date. This will also supposedly be the last year without Star Wars on the big screen, as The Mandalorian and Grogu, which has already wrapped filming, has been slated for release on May 22, 2026, with other projects like