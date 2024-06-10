The Big Picture The Acolyte received 11.1 million views in 5 days, 3 million less than Ahsoka.

The Acolyte centers on new characters, unlike Ahsoka with established ones.

The future of Star Wars on Disney+ may include fewer TV projects but still features new content.

The Acolyte, the latest entry into Disney+'s collection of original Star Wars content, has made a big splash on the streaming platform, but it's not quite as large of a debut as another Star Wars series, Ahsoka. Disney has revealed the amount of views The Acolyte has received within the first five days of it's June 4th premiere, with the total clocking in at about 11.1 million views. That is about 3 million lower than the launch that Ahsoka received in its debut, which was about 14 million views. This news is all in spite of The Acolyte breaking a record for Disney+, becoming the most-watched premiere on the streamer for 2024 at 4.8 million views.

The new High Republic-set series performing below Ahsoka isn't incredibly surprising, as The Acolyte is more focused on a cast of brand-new characters rather than pre-established ones. Not only did audiences meet the show's titular protagonist (Rosario Dawson) in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, but Ahsoka and her co-stars also have a long history in Star Wars animation, so their live-action debut made the series one of Disney+'s most anticipated. That's not to say The Acolyte doesn't still have things for Star Wars fans to enjoy, as the High Republic-set series is already adding some intriguing context to a pre-Phantom Menace universe.

What Do 'The Acolyte's Viewership Numbers Mean For the Future of 'Star Wars' on Disney+?

Close

We likely won't know exactly how well The Acolyte performed on Disney+ until Season 1 concludes on July 16th. The show's conclusion also will give viewers a better sense of whether a second season is in the cards. Still, what does the future of Star Wars shows look like on Disney+? Well, it's no secret that Disney has been slowly moving away from releasing too many television projects on the platform, particularly as it pertains to Star Wars and Marvel. That's indicative of The Mandalorian Season 4 being placed on hold in favor of a theatrical feature film, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

That doesn't mean Disney+ is being abandoned entirely. Later this year, fans should be expecting the release of a new live-action series titled Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man director Jon Watts, which will focus on a group of stranded children as they navigate the harsh Star Wars galaxy. Also in the works are a second season of Ahsoka and a second season of Andor.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are available now on Disney+, with new episodes streaming at 6:00 P.M. PT every Tuesday.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Franchise Star Wars

Watch on Disney+