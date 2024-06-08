Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of The Acolyte.

The Big Picture The Acolyte's premiere introduces new Jedi characters due to the series' distance from other content.

Yord's shirtless scene reveals his character's eagerness to prove himself as a Jedi.

Yord's act of steaming his robes before a mission highlights his determination and pride in his Jedi status as well as his physical appearance.

The Acolyte had a lot going on in its first two episodes. From the reveal that Amandla Stenberg is actually playing two characters in former Padawan Osha and Sith acolyte Mae, to the death of multiple Jedi, the series has no time to drag its feet. The Acolyte's premiere also had to introduce audiences to a generation of Jedi because of its remove from other Star Wars stories. Set in the High Republic, few familiar faces can appear, so the audience meets Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), his padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson), and many more. Yet, with all of that going on, the first episode stopped the action briefly to include a shirtless scene for Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett). It's a brief scene, but it caught fans' attention because it seemed like an odd inclusion at first.

Though his lack of a shirt seems initially pointless, drawing comparisons to that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) scene in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Last Jedi, it does serve a purpose — not in the fact that Yord is shirtless, but what he is doing with his Jedi robes specifically. In the scene, Yord is preparing for his new task by steaming his robes, making him the first Jedi confirmed to do his own laundry. Yet this seemingly ordinary action also reveals Yord's priorities, giving the audience a clear view of the character.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Who Is Yord in 'The Acolyte'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yord is one of the new Jedi in The Acolyte. Carrying his yellow lightsaber, Yord displays an arrogant nature, showing how proud he is of his position. First introduced when he comes to take Osha into custody, Yord and his Padawan, Tasi Lowa (Thara Schöön), are shown to be trustworthy enough to get this critical task, and he performs it well. Though his conversation with Osha quickly establishes that they trained together before Osha left the Order, he doesn't let their relationship stop him. In fact, throughout the premiere, he doubts her, unlike her former master. Yord willingly lets the Jedi's commands take precedence over his own thoughts on Osha, assuming she's guilty because the Jedi say so and demonstrating a steadfast faith in the Order in the process.

Yet his apparent confidence is not all there is to the character, as Yord is eager to please the Jedi who rank above him. Relatively new to his rank of Jedi Knight, Yord holds closely to the principles of the Order, seeming stiff in his attempts to be the perfect Jedi. Clearly, there is a lot to this character that will be shown throughout the show, especially considering Yord seems to be one of the main Jedi in the series. With so much about his character shown in his introduction, his next appearance needed to continue revealing details about his character, and The Acolyte subtly did just that with the shirtless scene.

This scene is included in Episode 1, "Lost/Found," after Osha's transport crashes and Sol gets permission to look for her. He and Jecki go to their ship, where Yord waits to join their mission. On their way, Jecki expresses her dislike for Yord, though she cannot find the words to describe him. And when they see him, Jecki's opinion seems to be reinforced. Only half-dressed, Yord's interaction with the Jedi he will accompany on the mission is awkward. He quickly apologizes for his failure that allowed Osha to escape and promises Sol he will redeem himself, proving his eagerness. The moment adds a bit of humor, as Jecki's unimpressed reaction establishes the two as opponents in a way that continues on the mission as Sol, but there is more to the scene. Not only does this interaction show where he stands with his fellow Jedi, as it is the first time he is seen with Sol and Jecki, but it serves as a humanizing moment for the character.

Why Is Yord Shirtless in 'The Acolyte'?

Close

Based on the internet reaction, it's easy to write this off as an attempt from The Acolyte to get fans talking about the character. After all, some fans have already dubbed themselves the "Yord Horde," proclaiming him the Ken of Star Wars, and this scene certainly leans into that identity. But there is more to it. Discussing the scene with Decider, Charlie Barnett claimed he dreaded the scene, questioning the necessity of it, but trusting series creator Leslye Headland, he went through with it, and it paid off. Barnett acknowledged that it wasn't about the character being shirtless but the act of steaming his Jedi robes, explaining, "It was about preparing [his] day and being the best-presented Jedi [he] could possibly be."

The subtext of the scene does not objectify Yord, but shows an aspect of his character. Yord's determination to be prepared shows him as eager to prove himself as much as his words to Sol. He feels the need to personally remove wrinkles from his robe before going out on a dangerous mission to capture a fugitive, which will undoubtedly mess up his work and possibly destroy the robe altogether. Expecting to face a proven Jedi killer, Yord still wants to dress to impress, and that fact says a lot about the character and how he presents himself. It's also worth noting that he shows up first, making sure to be early before doing this.

Most Jedi would not bother to take the time to steam their robes before leaving on mission, preferring instead to focus on their skills or meditate, but Yord is clearly proud of the position the robes represent. Desperately wanting to do a good job, he dresses the part of a perfect Jedi, demonstrating how he wants to be seen. Ultimately, Yord's brief shirtless scene in The Acolyte is revealing in more than one sense of the word, but it is significant because it shows the character's priorities, telling us more about him than the same scene would if it were set up differently.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Tuesdays.

WATCH ON DISNEY+