A century before the events of The Phantom Menace, a powerful Force user will emerge from the darkness. The Acolyte will be the first live-action Star Wars project set within the High Republic era of the galaxy, and it is set to bring plenty of surprises to audiences around the world. During a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub, at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Leslye Headland spoke about the use of practical effects during the production of the show, including a suit designed for the appearance of a Zygerrian in one of the upcoming episodes:

"Oh, I got a Zygerrian in live-action, which that was one of my things. I was like, 'I’ve got to get a Zygerrian.' The poor makeup department. Let me tell you what I put them through. She’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-her in the teaser, actually. So I got her in there as a Padawan."

The alien species were featured in The Clone Wars, where they aligned themselves with the Separatists after the villains told them they would be allowed to keep their slaves. Count Dooku (Corey Burton) himself made several promises to the Zygerrians in order to keep the strength of his army under his command. Since the Zygerrians are descendants of a humanoid feline species, they are practically set to look like giant cats that talk, but very different from their musical counterparts. During the era where The Acolyte takes place, they form the Zygerrian Alliance to keep their slaving ways.

Headland serves as the main showrunner for The Acolyte, which will follow a Jedi Master and her former Padawan investigating mysterious incidents throughout the galaxy. Unfortunately for them, what they discover hidden in the shadows is more dangerous than anything they could've imagined. Amanda Stenberg will star in the titular role, bringing a completely new character to life. During the show's presentation during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel, it was announced that The Acolyte is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

Who Else Will Be Starring in The Acolyte?

Stenberg will be joined by a few familiar faces in the series, including Joonas Suotamo, who will be in charge of playing a Wookie Jedi Master. The actor played Chewbacca in The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Carrie Anne-Moss, famous for playing Trinity in the Matrix franchise, will also be a part of The Acolyte as a Jedi Master who will prove to be an obstacle for Stenberg's protagonist. Decades before the Skywalker Saga began, the galaxy far, far away was a very different place, and a star-studded cast is ready to dive deep into one of its biggest mysteries.