The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure story that follows a fighter pilot from the future who travels back in time to team up with his younger self and his father to change the future and save the world. We do wish there were two Ryan Reynolds in this movie. But no. There’s Reynolds of course, and there’s Walker Scobell playing a younger version of Reynolds’ character in this time-travel adventure flick. But let’s just say, it’s kind of like watching two versions of the Deadpool star.

The much-awaited Netflix original is directed by Shawn Levy, who is known for previously directing the Night at the Museum movie series, Real Steel, Arrival, and some episodes of Stranger Things, among other popular projects. This is Levy and Reynolds’ second film together after Free Guy, which was directed and produced by Levy, and starred Ryan Reynolds in the lead. Reynolds and Levy also serve as producers on the movie, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. The Adam Project is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The sci-fi adventure movie promises a story about love, loss, and healing, built on the premise of time travel, thus bridging the worlds of the past and the future. If this has already intrigued you enough to watch the movie, then here's everything that we know so far about The Adam Project, including the movie’s plot, release date, cast, characters, and more.

Related:10 Netflix Films to Look Forward to in 2022

Watch The Adam Project Trailer

On February 10, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer of The Adam Project and in the short version of it, it looks absolutely fabulous, with action-packed scenes and fun moments between the younger and older Adams. In the longer version of it, released as an extended clip, we get a more detailed look at the story and the characters and what to really expect from this sci-fi movie. A second trailer was also released on March 1, 2022.

The first trailer shows a 12-year-old Adam Reed grieving his father’s death and his mother encouraging him to move on and look forward to his future. Ironically, his future happens to land in lap, literally, more like his backyard. A fighter pilot crash lands on his house, and he finds out that it is his future self. The two Adams try to get used to each other, albeit after a lot of bickering and ego-clashes. Although they really don’t get along, they must form a team and set out on a mission to change the past and the future. They must also find their father before his death so the three of them can save the world.

The trailers also reveal the other major characters, played by Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana. Overall, from both the clips, The Adam Project gives the vibes of classic time-travel and sci-fi adventures, but with very 21st-century energy.

The Adam Project releases on Netflix on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Related:‘The Adam Project’: Ryan Reynolds Meets His Mini-Me in a New 4-Minute Clip

Who Is in The Adam Project’s Cast?

Image via Netflix

Besides Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project boasts quite a cast. It features Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Alex Mallari Jr. in major roles. The upcoming movie also sees Ruffalo and Garner reuniting after 18 years on screen. Their last project, 13 Going on 30, was released in 2004.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in The Adam Project?

Image via Netflix

The star-studded cast of The Adam Project promises an exciting story, revolving around interesting characters. Let’s look at who's playing who in this sci-fi adventure –

Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed – Adam is a fighter pilot and in 2050, who time travels to 2022 to find his love interest who has mysteriously gotten lost in the time-space continuum. For his mission, Adam has to team up with his younger self and his father, so he can change the future by changing the past.

Walker Scobell as young Adam Reed – At 12-year-old, he is grieving his father's death and often gets into trouble. When he meets with his future self, he is suspicious yet surprised. Despite not liking his older version, he joins him on a mission to change the future.

Zoe Saldaña as Laura – Laura is Adam’s love interest in the future. She goes missing in a time-space anomaly and Adam must find her by traveling to the past.

Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed – Louis is Adam’s father and a brilliant physicist who worked on time travel. After his death, his findings are used to redefine time jumps.

Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed – Ellie is Adam’s mother and Louis’s wife. She seems to be a good support system to Adam after his father passes away.

Catherine Keener as the antagonist – She is the story’s villain who has stolen a powerful technology from Louis that could destroy the world in the wrong hands.

Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos – Christos is the right-hand man of the antagonist, played by Catherine Keener.

When Is The Adam Project Filming?

The filming for The Adam Project started in November 2020 and was wrapped up in March 2021.

Related:‘The Adam Project’ Screenwriter Reveals New Details on His Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Netflix Movie

When Is The Adam Project Set?

Image via Netflix

Since it's a time travel movie, the setting does involve multiple time periods. The story of The Adam Project goes back and forth between now and a few decades in the future. The older Adam comes from 2050, back to 2022, when he is 12 years old. So, it’s technically set in the present day and goes all the way to the 2050s.

What Is The Adam Project’s Story?

Image via Netflix

At its core, The Adam Project is a story about time travel and adventure but it is also the story of a father and son. The plot follows Adam Reed as a fighter pilot from the future who travels back in time and meets his younger self. He is technically here to find and rescue the love of his life who is supposedly lost in a space-time glitch.

Adam lands in the time when he is 12-year-old and in the house where he grew up. But when Adam sees his younger self, he doesn’t like him. The younger Adam has just lost his father and is in grief. He often gets into trouble at school and finds it difficult to come to terms with his father’s death. The older Adam, on the other hand, has learned to deal with his dad’s absence from his life and that has led to some resentment.

Despite all the differences, the young and the adult versions of him try to work as a team to find their father. For one, Adam needs to save the future of the Earth from a threat, and to do that he must change a few things in his past. While he does that, he also realizes that he has to come to terms with his past life and make things right for himself and for the world. Not a lot about the mission is disclosed, but from what we see in the trailer, it seems like the two Adams have a lot of challenges and dangerous enemies to deal with. They have to learn to work with each other to be able to fight through and save the day.

Ranking Netflix's 2022 Original Movie Slate: From 'The Adam Project' to 'The Gray Man' We've got our eye on these pending Netflix releases.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Maddie Panigrahi (15 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie Panigrahi