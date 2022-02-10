The first trailer for Netflix's twisty time travel flick The Adam Project has arrived, bringing with it a new look at Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo bonding as father and son in an unexpected way. In the film, Reynolds plays Adam Reed, as does Walker Scobell who plays the 13-year-old incarnation of the character. The younger Adam, still grieving the sudden death of his father (Ruffalo) a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot who turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. The pair team up to go on an adventure into the past to find their father, make things right, and save the world.

While the three men work together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and take time to heal the wounds that have shaped them. The secret mission is not without challenges, especially considering the two Adams really don’t like each other. Hopefully, they can figure out how to work together if they’re going to save the world.

The Adam Project has been a passion project for Reynolds, who is producing the feature as well as starring as one of the two titular Adams. It's the fourth film that he has produced, joining the list of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Free Guy. The latter was a collaboration with Shawn Levy, who happens to be the director of this time travel romp. Reynolds recently shared that The Adam Project "is heartbreaking, funny and does not skimp on huge action. It’s everything I loved about films growing up. Large scale but deeply personal."

In addition to the pair of Adams and their father, The Adam Project also features Jennifer Garner as Adam's mother (creating a dream scenario for 13 Going on 30 fans), Zoe Saldana as TK, with Catherine Keener as the film's villain who has stolen powerful technology from Ruffalo's brilliant physicist and Alex Mallari Jr. as her right-hand Christos.

The Adam Project, which has been in the works since 2012, was written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Nowlin's spec script was originally entitled Our Name is Adam and was under consideration by Paramount Pictures to acquire, with Tom Cruise attached. Things evolved over the past decade and in late 2020, the project was announced at Netflix.

The film was developed by Skydance's in-house division, alongside Levy's 21 Laps banner and Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort. The project is also the first to fall under The Group Effort Initiative, the joint effort between Maximum Effort and Blake Lively's B for Effort. The feature was filmed in Reynold's hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia and eagle-eyed audiences might notice a few recognizable locations in the trailer.

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11, 2022. Stick with Collider for all of the latest news and updates on The Adam Project and other Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo-led projects. Check out the new trailer below:

