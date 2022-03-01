Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first official trailer and a new poster for its upcoming sci-fi drama The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and newcomer Walker Scobell. A teaser had previously been released a couple of weeks ago. The Adam Project is a major new title for the streamer — its third starring Reynolds, after 6 Underground and last year’s Red Notice. It also marks the second collaboration between Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who hit a home run in 2021 with Free Guy.

The Adam Project tells the story of a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father “to come to terms with his past while saving the future.” Reynolds plays the pilot, Adam Reed, while Scobell plays his younger self, and Ruffalo appears as his father. The new trailer teases the nostalgia-heavy tone that Levy has perfected over the years as the filmmaker behind not just the underrated Real Steel but also Netflix’s smash hit series Stranger Things.

We also get a good look at some remarkable action set-pieces, including a forest chase and a combat sequence outside a lodge. While the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the plot — we know that Adam has had to recruit his younger self because the future is under threat — it does reveal that the central thrust of Adam’s mission is to stop time travel from ever being invented.

Of course, there is personal motivation, as well, and that’s where his dad comes in. Realizations are had, villains are bested, and personal demons confronted as Adam and his army find themselves in an action-packed adventure filled with warm, human moments. While early reactions to the film have highlighted its Spielbergian qualities, the new poster certainly looks like it’s paying homage to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi one-sheet, especially in terms of the layout.

The Adam Project has had a long development and was initially set up at Paramount with Tom Cruise attached before moving to Netflix in 2020. The streamer unveiled the first footage from the film when it announced its 2022 slate, which includes other high-profile titles such as Enola Holmes 2, Spiderhead, The Gray Man, Hustle, and Knives Out 2.

Written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, and also starring Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener, The Adam Project will be released on Netflix on March 11.

You can watch the new trailer here and get a better look at the poster below.

