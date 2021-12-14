MGM and Universal Pictures announced today that The Addams Family 2 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this January, bringing some vacation sunshine to help us keep warm during the winter. The sequel to 2019’s animated adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic characters hit theaters last October. Still, with the new home release, every creepy and cooky family will be able to enjoy the Addams latest adventure as many times as they want.

As it’s usual with home releases, the disc versions of The Addams Family 2 come with some extras that expand the theatrical experience. With the “Courage t be a Kooky” short, The Addams Family 2 wants fans to see why it's okay to be different (even kooky) with a little help from the cast. As for “The Addams Family Road Trip Checklist,” this “How To” vignette shows everything you need for a successful road trip with the family, from essentials to games.

Finally, with the “We’re Altogether Addams” featurette the disc releases will take a look behind the scenes to present the people behind the characters’ voices. The Addams Family 2's voice cast includes Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Pugsley, and Conrad Vernon as Lurch, with Snoop Dogg as Cousin It, Bette Midler as Granny, and Bill Hader.

Following the first The Addams Family surprise success, which hauled a $203 million box office on a $24 million budget, Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon were back to direct The Addams Family 2, with Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic also co-directing. Unfortunately, The Addams Family 2 didn’t reach its predecessor’s success, with an international box office of just $110.2 million.

The Addams Family 2 is available for digital purchase right now. The Blu-ray and DVD releases are set for January 18, 2022.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family 2:

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

