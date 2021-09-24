Collider can exclusively reveal a new The Addams Family 2 clip, which explains why the seriously spooky group will go on their cross-country vacation. The sequel to 2019’s animated adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic characters will lead the Addams family on a road trip, a change of scenery that will lead to many new adventures.

In the clip, Gomez (voiced by Oscar Isaac) is disappointed that his children are not present for dinner again. Gomez’s wife, Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron), tells her husband that maybe it would be best to give the children their time and space. Gomez, however, has a different conclusion and decides the whole family on vacation. Morticia hesitates a moment but is soon convinced this would be the perfect opportunity to uncover all the dark secrets of the country — and there are many.

The Addams Family 2's voice cast also includes Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Pugsley, and Conrad Vernon as Lurch, with Snoop Dogg as Cousin It, Bette Midler as Granny, and Bill Hader.

Following the first film surprise success, which hauled a $203 million box office on a $24 million budget, Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon are back to direct The Addams Family 2, also producing the film with Danielle Sterling and Alison O'Brien. The Addams Family 2 is executive produced by Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

The Addams Family 2 will hit theaters and on-demand services this October 1, kickstarting a gloomy Halloween month. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family 2:

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

