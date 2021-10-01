Everybody's favorite all-together ooky family is back with The Addams Family 2. The animated sequel arrives on October 1st, appropriately just in time to kick off spooky season, and if you're wondering where you can watch it right now, we've got you covered with a handy guide.

For folks who are looking to get creepy and kooky at home, good news: The Addams Family 2 will be available to watch in theaters and on-demand on the same day, which will probably come as a pretty big relief to families with kids who aren't currently eligible for the COVID vaccine - or any fans of the Halloween season who prefer to cozy up on the couch for their celebrations.

Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon return for the sequel, alongside Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as It, and Bette Midler as Grandma. Newcomers include Javon “Wanna” Walton as Pugsley Addams (Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard voiced Pugsley in the first film) and Bill Hader as Cyrus.

Is The Addams Family 2 On-Demand?

Yes! As of October 1, The Addams Family 2 is available to watch at home via On-Demand retailers, including Amazon, Redbox, AMC Theaters On Demand, and more.

Currently, it costs $19.99 to rent The Addams Family 2 for a 48-hour watch period after you hit play. Be sure to double-check how long your rental period lasts (eg, how long you have to hit play before your rental expires), since the duration varies from vendor to vendor, but usually, you'll get a 30-day window. If you're wondering where exactly you can rent The Addams Family 2 online, United Artists Releasing has a handy landing page with all the current On-Demand options.

The Addams Family 2 is not currently available to purchase on Digital or Blu-ray/DVD, but we'll update this space when that changes!

Is The Addams Family 2 Playing in Theaters?

Also yes! United Artists embraced a hybrid release strategy, which means The Addams Family 2 is now available both at home and in theaters nationwide.

The film was originally set to release in theaters only on October 1, but following COVID Delta variant surge, MGM and Annapurna pictures pivoted to the hybrid PVOD model in August 2021. And while we're on the topic of pandemic changes, make sure to take every precaution and check your state's most recent safety guidelines, as well your local theater's attendance policies, before booking your tickets.

Is The Addams Family 2 Streaming on Netflix or HBO Max?

You can watch The Addams Family 2 online, but for now, you're going to have to rent it on VOD. The film isn't streaming for free on Netflix, HBO Max, or any other subscription service yet. We'll update this space when that changes.

But just because you can't stream The Addams Family 2 yet, doesn't mean you can't catch the animated oddballs on streaming this Halloween...

Where to Watch The Addams Family (2019) Streaming Online

Whether you don't want to spend $20 to watch the sequel at home or you want to revisit the first film before you buy your tickets, you've got a lot of options for where to stream The Addams Family right now. The 2019 animated reimagining is currently streaming on several services. Check out your options below.

