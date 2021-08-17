The Addams Family is getting a 4K Blu-ray release to commemorate its 30th anniversary. The 1991 movie was adapted from the gothic sitcom from the 1960s and starred Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams; Jimmy Workman as her brother, Pugsley; Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester; Raul Julia as Gomez Addams; and Anjelica Huston as his wife, Morticia.

Although production of the film got off to a rocky start in the beginning, it was eventually picked up by Paramount and received abundant praise from critics and audiences alike upon release.

The release isn't coming out of nowhere. In large part, it's to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary. And if you don't feel old after reading that last sentence, then you probably haven't seen the movie (but we highly recommend it). This newest version of The Addams Family will be available on both 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray as well as remastered Blu-ray. And it'll be available for purchase this fall.

Paramount is teaming up with the film's original director Barry Sonnenfeld to produce a special director's cut of the film with this new Blu-ray release. The special cut includes an extended "More Mamushka!" dance scene, an interview with the director himself, and an archival featurette, giving fans of the movie a more in-depth look at what went into producing one of the most successful films of the 1990s.

The movie was so successful that it eventually got a sequel, Addams Family Values, in 1993. The franchise basically launched Ricci's acting career and even saw a special custom single from MC Hammer get added to the soundtrack. The Blu-ray remaster will be available for sale November 9, 2021.

