‘The Addams Family’ Directors Reveal Where to Find Some of the Easter Eggs

With The Addams Family now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan to talk about the animated movie. During the interview, they talked how the script/story changed during the recording process, why test screening an animated movie is difficult, where to find some of the Easter eggs in the film, the last thing they cut before locking the picture, the status of The Jetsons movie and a Sausage Party sequel, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen The Addams Family trailers, the film is based on characters created by Charles Addams from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House, 9). The voice cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher, Snoop Dogg as “IT”, with Bette Midler, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, and Aimee Garcia.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Conrad Vernon & Greg Tiernan:

How the script/story changed during the recording process?

The test screening process and why it’s tough for an animated movie.

Having Morticia walks without moving her legs.

Easter eggs talk.

Conrad Vernon on doing some of the voices in the film.

What was the last thing they cut out of the film before locking picture?

Do they think there will ever be a Sausage Party sequel?

Where are they at with The Jetsons movie?

What would they like to guest direct?

Favorite ride at Disneyland.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family: