The Big Picture Dustin Guy Defa and Michael Cera have a strong bond and a shared love of movies, which led to their collaboration on The Adults.

Defa specifically wrote the role for Cera and developed it with him in mind.

In The Adults, Cera plays Eric, who must repair his relationship with his sister to prevent their family from falling apart.

Dustin Guy Defa wanted to tell a very personal story when he came up with the concept for The Adults, a new comedy where a broken family tries to heal what they have lost over the passage of time. Michael Cera plays Eric in the movie, one of the characters directly involved with the conflict. He will have to have honest conversations with his siblings if he wants any chance of them getting along again, but the road towards reconnecting will be tougher than he thinks. During an interview with Collider's Taylor Gates, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Defa explained why he chose Cera for the role:

"Yeah, I made a movie called Person To Person, which Michael was in, and we didn't know each other at all when we made that movie. I met him for coffee, and then the next time I saw him, we were on set. But since that time period, we became very close. He's a cinephile, I'm a cinephile — we share a love of movies, and we definitely just want to work together."

Apparently, Michael Cera had been a part of the creative process behind the project from the very beginning, even if he wasn't aware of it at the time. Since Defa started working on the script for The Adults, he knew what kind of leading star he needed in order to tell the story he had in mind. The filmmaker also stated that he liked Cera's work so much that he was a direct inspiration for the character he would eventually play in the movie: "So I wrote the part specifically for him and thought of him and developed and even developed some of it with him as I went along."

In The Adults, Eric has been away from his family for a long time, but he decides to pay a quick visit to his hometown. When the trip becomes more nostalgic than he intended, he will stay a few more days to be around the siblings he hasn't seen in a while. However, his relationship with Rachel (Hannah Gross) isn't the same as it used to be when they were younger, and he must fix his bond with her to prevent their family from falling apart.

Image via Universal

Michael Cera Made an Impression on Dustin Guy Defa in 'Person to Person'

The Adults wouldn't be the first time Defa and Michael Cera have the opportunity of working together, as the actor previously appeared in Person to Person, a drama film written and directed by Defa. The 2017 release premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, before going on to debut on a wider release in the summer. The unconventional stories also featured performances from Abi Jacobson, Olivia Lucardi, and Brian Tyree Henry, assembling a powerful cast to explore premises such as a reporter training a new journalist while following leads on a murder, or a record collector finding a vinyl with immeasurable value.

You can check out the official trailer for The Adults below: