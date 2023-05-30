Michael Cera is back to his old indie tricks in the exclusive new trailer for Dustin Guy Defa’s (Bad Fever) helmed and penned comedy-drama, The Adults. In a story that anyone who’s moved away from home and left conversations and connections with family fall to the wayside, the green band teaser will pull at your heartstrings as Cera’s Eric struggles to reconnect with his sisters during what was initially meant to be a speedy visit.

From the jump of the coming-of-age feature, it’s clear that Eric and his two sisters, Rachel (Hannah Gross) and Maggie (Sophia Lillis) have a strained relationship. While Maggie embraces her brother with open arms, Rachel is a little bit more hesitant to let her sibling in after not hearing from him in over a year. Certain that he only wants to stay for a short amount of time, Eric’s pride quickly gets in the way as he attempts to prove himself to be the town’s best poker player - going so far as to bump his flight to stay for another round or two. By the middle of the trailer, we learn that the siblings are still grieving from the loss of their mother and that Eric - now fully caught up in the local poker league - is completely out of money. Reconstructing their relationships and helping to pull one another back from the brink of insanity, the rest of the teaser sees the three siblings working through their issues and becoming closer than ever.

Along with Cera, Lillis, and Gross, The Adults also stars Wavyy Jonez (See You Yesterday), Tina Benko (Brotherhood), Kyra Tantao (Zombies 3), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Lucas Papaelias (School of Rock), and Simon Kim (Station 19). Following its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, the title will celebrate its U.S. premiere at this summer’s Tribeca Film Festival before landing in theaters on August 18.

Image via Variance Films

What Else is Michael Cera Up To?

2023 is shaping up to be a stellar year for the Arrested Development alum as, along with The Adults, fans can also plan to catch Cera in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario. He’s also set to join the return of the dark anthology series Black Mirror which will be making its comeback later this year. Possibly the most exciting news of all, fans of the beloved graphic novel turned 2010 feature, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World got the announcement of a lifetime when it was revealed that the movie was headed for an anime series adaptation courtesy of Netflix. To add an extra cherry on top, not only will Cera be reprising his role as the guitar-playing hero, but the rest of the original cast is back with Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, and others signing on to bring the action and music to the animated world.

Check out the trailer for The Adults below.