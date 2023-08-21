The Big Picture Dustin Guy Defa's The Adults is a comedy-drama about a dysfunctional family's journey towards healthier relationships.

The director drew inspiration from films like À Nos Amours to create a simple and warm visual style for the movie.

The emotional core of the story centers around Eric and Rachel's troubled sibling relationship, with the youngest subling, Maggie, determined to bring them back together.

Dustin Guy Defa's The Adults introduces audiences to a dysfunctional family trying to get back to the healthy relationships they once shared. As a comedy-drama, the movie will take three siblings on a journey full of reflection, compassion and the desire to become closer. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Defa, the filmmaker behind the emotional story, talked about the visual inspiration he took from other films to implement into his own work, allowing the story to come to life in a unique way.

When asked about what movies he took as reference when developing the visual style of The Adults, Defa revealed:

It's sort of interesting because we did try to keep it very simple and definitely like a natural feeling. We watched a couple of movies to think about it, but the only one I remember watching was this French movie À Nos Amours by Maurice Pialat. But even if you look at that movie, it's hard to tell where we went with it. Part of it was to just make sure that, in terms of colors and this sort of thing, that there was a warmth that was accessible.

The director further explained the background of how he came to define the visual style of his project by adding: "Because I do think of the movie as a sort of love story, even though it's a very tricky love story, and it doesn't really reveal itself as a love story at the beginning — it just sort of slowly develops itself in that kind of way between Eric and Rachel. But [we wanted to make sure there was] a warmth and accessibility. And then, with the shots and everything, there is a simplicity that I sort of liked. I don’t really have a template for that, but I built it in that kind of way."

When the story begins, Eric (Michael Cera) schedules a short trip to his hometown, but when he starts to feel nostalgic about the relationship he and his sisters shared throughout his youth, he decides to stay for a few more days. However, his relationship with the eldest of his sisters, Rachel (Hannah Gross), has reached a point where they barely speak to one another, and there are plenty of wounds to heal before they can be truly friendly to their family members again. By having tough conversations and unconventional situations, the two siblings who once loved one another deeply will try to reconnect.t

Maggie to the Rescue

Seeing her two siblings divided by conflicts from the past, Maggie (Sophia Lillis) feels determined to help her family become whole again. As the youngest sibling, Maggie isn't directly involved in the division that keeps hurting the home she grew up in, but she was present to witness how Eric and Rachel slowly drifted apart from each other. Maggie will have to come up with a plan to help them before it's too late, and they decide to never see each other again. With the emotional core of the movie being so prominent, it is easy to see why warmth and accessibility was important to movie's the visual template.

