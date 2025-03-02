Douglas Wilson’s Paddington in Peru is the latest installment in the Paddington film series starring Ben Whishaw as the titular bear. The film series is based on the picture books by Michael Bond. Since the first Paddington book, titled A Bear Called Paddington, was published in 1958, the series has been adapted for the screen many times. The recent live action trilogy is the most acclaimed. In 2018, the second installment in the series, Paddington 2, directed by Paul King, achieved a record previously held by Toy Story 2 as the most-reviewed film to maintain a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If the movies have you hooked, and you've already seen Paddington in Peru, you don't have to wait for the fourth film installment for more Paddington. You can fill the void by watching the 1997 French-Canadian series The Adventures of Paddington Bear which is free to watch on Tubi. The series, directed by Marcos DaSilva and Francois Perrault, captures the same charm, humor, and sense of adventure as the films.

‘The Adventures of Paddington Bear’ Captures the Paddington Spirit