Watch ‘The Aeronauts’ Director Tom Harper Discuss Amazon’s Strategy Shift and ‘Wild Rose’

Tom Harper has had one hell of a year. The up-and-coming director saw two films released into theaters, although the one featuring two movie stars and millions of dollars in special effects will soon be available to stream at home. But that’s modern Hollywood for ya!

Harper directed The Aeronauts, a high-flying adventure movie starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, who previously shared the screen in the Stephen Hawkins biopic The Theory of Everything. Their chemistry is on display once again in this thrilling period piece about scientist James Glaisher and his fictional pilot Amelia Wren, who take off in a giant gas balloon and attempt to set a world record.

The Aeronauts had been destined for a splashy IMAX release before distributor Amazon Studios shifted its strategy this summer, ultimately deciding to give the film an abbreviated two-week theatrical release on Dec. 6 before it begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 20. It will begin streaming just in time for the holidays, when it can be enjoyed by families seeking an alternative to Star Wars and Jumanji sequels.

Earlier this year, Harper directed the acclaimed indie Wild Rose, which stars rising actress Jessie Buckley as Rose-Lynn, a Scottish woman fresh out of prison who sets out to realize her dream of being a country singer in Nashville. It is one of my favorite films of the year, so it was a real pleasure to interview Harper, who has Hollywood’s attention thanks to this impressive one-two punch. Watch our interview above, and keep an eye on Harper going forward, because the sky is the limit for this fast-rising filmmaker.

To read Matt Goldberg‘s review of The Aeronauts, click here, and to watch the latest trailer for the film, click here. This is a movie that deserves to be seen on the big screen, so check your local listings for showtimes.