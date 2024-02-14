The Big Picture Thanks to the efforts of several classic Hollywood fans, the boat used in The African Queen is fully restored and operational 73 years after the movie was made.

The cast and crew of The African Queen filmed under difficult conditions, with many enduring extreme weather and illness, including Katharine Hepburn.

Fans can travel to see the real life African Queen and even take a short cruise as a passenger.

Props, sets, costumes, meaningful memorabilia: pieces of movie history are often lost to time, whether by accident or natural means. This holds especially true for classic features, when productions sought box office profit but didn't expect to be remembered ten, twenty, or fifty years later. Not to mention, there was only so much of, well, anything to go around — reusing items or scrapping them entirely was normal practice. The titular component of The African Queen is a fortunate exception.

Released in 1951 and directed by Academy Award-winner John Huston, The African Queen pulled off a triple feat of critical acclaim, box office success, and earning leading man Humphrey Bogart the only Oscar win of his career. It also marked leading lady Katharine Hepburn's fifth of 12 Oscar nominations, as well as nods for Huston as director and the screenplay adapted by Huston and James Agee. Based on a novel by C. S. Forester, Canadian steamboat captain Charlie Allnut (Bogart) and British missionary Rose Sayer (Hepburn) sail through unimaginable conditions while on the run from German soldiers during World War I. They have a nice little romance, too (the only nice part of their arduous journey). The tale of survival, love, and social resistance largely takes place on a single shipping boat. Thanks to the loving efforts of several film buffs, most recently Suzanne and Lance Holmquist, the real-life African Queen still stands over 100 years after it was built — and she still sails.

‘The African Queen’ Was Grueling To Make

Previously named the S/L Livingstone, the boat that would be christened the African Queen originated in 1912 in England's Lytham shipyards. Designed to charter humans, cargo, or both, The African Queen movie director John Huston knew the vessel was perfect for his needs. Technical necessity demanded that Huston film on larger replica sets as well as the tiny boat; for certain shots, the latter didn't have enough room for the actors, the cameras, and the equipment operators. The ship still saw heavy use, however. After sinking two different times during production, the African Queen proved as resilient as her cinematic crew.

Shot largely in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Katharine Hepburn survived encounters with deadly snakes and a case of dysentery so severe, "a bucket was placed off camera because she vomited constantly between takes." Many of the crew endured similar scenarios, not to mention malaria. Bogart and Huston were the exceptions. The former half-joked, "All we [...] drank [was] Scotch Whiskey. Whenever a fly bit me or Huston it dropped dead." In the end, Bogart was still put through his paces; the actor became "queasy and nervous" around the real leeches Huston insisted Bogart have on his body.

Despite these conditions, the cast and crew crafted a delightfully sweet and surprisingly earnest film. Half-romance and half-action-adventure, Bogart and Hepburn respectively shine as a cavalier yet ill-mannered captain and the world's archest Edwardian missionary (which is saying something). The legendary pair match one another's maturity, honesty, intimacy, and the caliber of snark specific to Hollywood's Golden Age. They give and take like dance partners, or, more aptly, like performers in a two-person play. The African Queen consists almost entirely of Bogart and Hepburn's interactions. They're more than capable for the task. Arguably, they could pull off the demands in their sleep. Whether they're bickering or falling in love, Charlie and Rose are as adorable as they are compelling.

What Happened to ‘The African Queen’ Boat?

In addition to its multiple Oscar nominations and Bogart's long-overdue win, the National Film Registry preserved The African Queen. The little boat that could — officially renamed to the African Queen after the movie's success — needed separate preservation. She saw different owners as time passed, as well as a return to charter work, before lawyer Jim Hendricks, Sr. recovered her from a "cow pasture" in the early 1980s. Between buying the Queen and then repairing it, Hendricks, Sr. spent approximately $130K. The boat enjoyed a slight renaissance thanks to his efforts, attending Queen Mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon's 90th birthday in 1990 and "[visiting] Sydney Australia, New York and Ireland," before staying put from 2001 to 2012.

It was in 2011 that husband and wife Suzanne and Lance Holmquist took it upon themselves to rescue the vessel. Jim Hendricks, Sr.'s passing had left the African Queen derelict before the Holmquists, fellow classic film fans, saw her by chance and swooped in. Working with the Hendricks family trust, the Holmquists spent six months showing the Queen some tender, loving care. According to a CNN report, "The hull has been equipped with a new steel frame, a replacement boiler has been installed and the original black African mahogany wood decks have been repainted. In order to maintain the boat's worn and rustic charm, however, Holmquist says it has been splattered with mud to make it look exactly like it does in the movie."

Once the work was completed, Stephen Bogart, Humphrey's son with his wife Lauren Bacall, took the vessel for a spin. With many of his father's movie sets long gone, Stephen appreciated the chance to visit something tactile. When creating his 1955 Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland, Walt Disney took inspiration from the film. With that in mind, the ride bears a striking resemblance.

Where Can You Visit the African Queen?

As of 2024, the African Queen is sitting pretty in Key Largo, Florida. It's an amusing coincidence, given that Humphrey Bogart, John Huston, and Lauren Bacall collaborated on a 1948 noir entitled Key Largo. According to the Calypso Sailing website, the vessel "is available for daily canal cruises in the beautiful Port Largo Canal area and also for private events." To the joy of movie buffs everywhere, it seems the African Queen isn't going anywhere. The boat remains as resilient as the story that made it famous.

