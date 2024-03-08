The Big Picture The African Queen was filmed on location in the Belgian Congo, presenting health hazards for the cast.

The film sparked a lawsuit over publication of behind-the-scenes photos by Lauren Bacall.

Despite legal controversies, The African Queen remains one of John Huston's best adventure films.

It often turns out that the best working relationships in Hollywood emerge when creative collaborators are able to continuously challenge each other to take risks. Whether it's John Wayne and John Ford, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, or Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho, actor-director duos that work together multiple times are forced to try different styles and genres in order to keep their material fresh.

There are few collaborations in cinematic history that are quite as successful as the union of writer/director. John Huston, and actor, Humphrey Bogart, who made six films together after the success of the 1941 neo-noir, The Maltese Falcon. Although it was hailed as perhaps their most successful project, The African Queen’s production was disastrous for Bogart and Huston due to the lawsuits it inspired.

The African Queen Release Date January 7, 1952 Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Katharine Hepburn , Robert Morley , Peter Bull , Theodore Bikel , Walter Gotell Runtime 105 Main Genre Adventure Writers C.S. Forester , James Agee , John Huston , Peter Viertel , John Collier Tagline The greatest adventure a man ever lived...with a woman!

Filming ‘The African Queen’ Was a Nightmare

Set during the dawn of World War I, The African Queen follows British missionaries, Rose Sayer (Katherine Hepburn), and her brother, Samuel (Robert Morely), as they wade through the dangerous East German African territory. As they attempt to avoid detection by German troops, the Sayer siblings befriend Charlie Allnut (Bogart), a rough and rowdy steamboat captain who delivers supplies with his ship, The African Queen. While their initial alliance is made out of necessity, the situation escalates when Samuel is killed by German colonial soldiers attacking an African village. The African Queen is both a sweeping adventure epic, a poignant political commentary, and an untraditional romantic film; the excellent chemistry between Hepburn and Bogart makes the film’s exciting set pieces even more emotionally charged.

The film was based on the popular 1935 novel of the same name by C.S. Forester, an acclaimed author and expert in naval history whose work also inspired the Tom Hanks World War II thriller, Greyhound. While it was set during the World War I, the novel’s themes about resisting German expansion remained relevant in World War II, prompting Warner Brothers to acquire the rights to an adaptation in 1946. However, the rights to The African Queen were eventually obtained by Huston and producer, Sam Spiegel, who decided to fund it through their production company, Horizon Pictures.

The African Queen is considered one of Huston’s best films because of the intimacy it achieves within its waterside locations. No special effects trickery or soundstages were required, as The African Queen was shot on location in the Belgian Congo. Unfortunately, shooting the film on location presented numerous health hazards, as Hepburn contracted dysentery due to the contamination on set. The disease’s side effects grew so uncomfortable at some points that she was unable to leave the side of her bed. Bogart claimed to have avoided getting infected by refusing to drink water or eat food on set, out of fear that he could inadvertently consume an infected item. However, he did manage to actually get himself covered in leeches while trudging through a swamp; the leeches had to be painfully removed, similar to how Sayer removes them from Allnut during a pivotal sequence in the finished film.

‘The African Queen’ Sparked a Lawsuit

While filming in the dreary swamp was challenging enough, The African Queen’s production was interrupted by prying journalists. Bogart’s wife, Lauren Bacall, had reportedly visited the set in order to take behind-the-scenes photos of the production. While Bogart and Bacall had starred in many films together, The African Queen’s European distributor, Romulus Films, took issue with her presence on set. Claiming that the photos “dispelled the film’s illusion” and could ruin the audience’s experience, Romulus Films protested the photos’ publication in Hollywood trade magazines like Variety.

Ironically, Romulus Films had originally not been interested in the production, as financiers, John and James Woolf, had been told by the National Film Finance Corporation advisor, Michael Balcon, that a potential adaptation of Forester’s novel should star John McCallum and Googie Withers, not Bogart and Bacall. It wasn't the producton’s last issues with Romulus Films, though, as The African Queen’s funding became a subject of legal controversy. A year after the film was released, agents, Michael Baird and Alvin Manuel, sued Horizon Films for failing to include them in the film’s profit participation. Considering that the film had been a hit and Bogart’s excellent performance earned him his first Academy Award victory, the agents were justified in feeling that they had been denied potential earnings.

The agents based their argument on their successful negotiation of a co-production deal with Romulus Films, which helped finance Huston’s ambitious vision. After Spiegel’s financial records were made public in the aftermath of his 1952 divorce from Lynn Bagget, the profits distributed to Romulus Films, Bogart, Hepburn, Spiegel, Huston, and co-screenwriter, John Collier, were detailed. Feeling that Horizon Enterprises had not been properly compensated for the film’s performance, Huston and Spiegel sued United Artists for distribution profits in 1955. While the dispositions of the lawsuit remain unknown, it didn’t stop Huston from making more ambitious projects in the subsequent decades.

‘The African Queen’ Is One of John Huston’s Best Films

While the legal controversy certainly cast a shadow over the film’s legacy, The African Queen remains one of the most influential adventure films ever made. The concept of a bickering romantic duo sailing on a swampy, dangerous voyage together would be replicated many times, including in Disney’s live-action adventure film, Jungle Cruise. The film also succeeded in showing a slightly more humorous side of Bogart’s personality; while he became best known for playing tough, no-nonsense anti-heroes like Sam Spade, Allnut’s comical musings elicit many laughs throughout The African Queen.

Although a majority of the creative collaborators involved in the film’s production have now passed on, the actual boat from The African Queen is still around. The boat was passed on between several owners after filming was completed, and was eventually obtained by the husband and wife, Suzanne and Lance Holmquist, who retrofitted the structure with replacement components. The ship is now available to be viewed and enjoyed by private audiences in Key Largo, Florida.

