Despite the final episode of the sophomore season releasing just over a month ago, Apple TV+ has officially canceled the murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty, after two seasons on the streamer. It is believed that post-strike slate reevaluation was key in the decision taken by Apple TV+. The Afterparty's studio, Sony Pictures Television, will look to shop the series to other streamers.

Created by Chris Miller, who executive produced the series alongside Phil Lord for Lord Miller, The Afterparty Season 2's mystery was considered an improvement on the first which had received major praise. The work done by the Academy Award-winning duo was remarkable, with Collider's own Ross Bonaime saying in his review, "With its remarkably clever casting, its genre-jumping style, and hilarious comedy mixed with an exciting mystery, The Afterparty shows that nothing is too difficult for Lord and Miller to accomplish."

Season 2 starred Tiffany Haddish as an ex-cop turned private investigator, Detective Danner who is keen on cracking cases with each season of the series centered around a self-contained murder mystery. Except for Haddish, Sam Richardson who plays Aniq, and Zoë Chao as Zoë all feature in both seasons, with each season featuring a new cast – or should we say suspects. The second season returns in the aftermath of a groom's murder at his wedding. All the guests and family members are potential suspects, and now, it is up to the aforementioned trio to listen to the varying accounts and draw a conclusion. Per the synopsis, Danner, Aniq and Zoë "solve the whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.”

A Star-Studded Cast for 'The Afterparty'

The creative team for The Afterparty includes Aubrey Lee who serves as producer and Anthony King as executive producer alongside Miller and Lord. The call sheet for the second season includes Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), John Cho (Cowboy Bepop), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Ken Jeong (Community), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), and Vivian Wu (Away). There were also guest star appearances from Keke Palmer, Elijah Wood, Jaleel White and Martin Mull.While the possibilities seemed endless heading into the third season, that journey is over – at least for now, as the studio shops for a new home.

