Ain’t no party like an afterparty especially when after the party there’s murder!

Apple TV+'s new comedy The Afterparty features an all-star comedy cast. The Afterparty takes place at a 15-year high school reunion. After the reunion, one of their most famous alumni, pop star sensation, Xavier (Dave Franco) invites the group back to his hillside mansion to keep the party going. When Xavier winds up dead after being thrown out a window, the investigation, as well as the hijinks, begin. Enter Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) who keeps all the party attendees at the house to interview them one by one. “We are all stars of our own movie,” Danner tells the group. And in doing so, each character retells her their account of the night, in the form of a movie genre in their own mind.

The show is created by Christopher Miller, who is best known as part of the Lord and Miller duo with partner, Phil Lord. Lord and Miller, who are both producing the show, are responsible for writing and directing such juggernauts as 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Having proved themselves successful in many genres, Miller promises tributes (while poking a little fun at) to a variety of different types of movies such as action, musicals, and rom-coms, just to name a few. Each episode will feature a different character’s version of the night’s events, almost like a performance in front of the detective. Haddish will grab some popcorn and watch as all these individual retellings shape up for plenty of laughs and excitement. With some veteran stand-up comedy pedigree and a bunch of improv masters, it’s fun to imagine what kind of ride the audience is in for. Here is a list of some of those comedic masters.

Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish)

Danner arrives at the exotic hillside mansion of the victim, Xavier when his body turns up. Haddish gets to sit back and watch while she pieces together her investigation from these wild recaps from this diverse cast of characters.

After small roles on television for years, Haddish finally broke out with her role on The Carmichael Show in 2015. Since then, she has starred in The Last O.G., Kids Say the Darndest Things, and The Freak Brothers, as well as the feature films Keanu, Girls Trip, Night School, and Like a Boss, just to name a few.

Aniq (Sam Richardson)

A sweet and shy nerd in high school, Aniq is an unlikely suspect. His genre of choice is a good, old-fashioned, rom-com. He is absolutely desperate to clear his name. However, those sweet, shy types always seem to be the ones to watch, no?

Sam Richardson first captured America’s hearts with his role as the beloved Richard Splett on Veep. He has also starred in the shows Detroiters, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I Think You Should Leave, and M.O.D.O.K., as well as the feature films Promising Young Woman and Werewolves Within.

Brett (Ike Barinholtz)

Brett seems to despise Xavier almost as much as his young daughter seems to adore him. His rivalry with Xavier, which seems to stem from high school, has carried over into adulthood. Brett definitely has the motive to be the murderer. Or is he just a red herring to throw the audience off the trail of the real killer?

Ike Barinholtz first broke onto the scene on MADtv. He had a starring role on The Mindy Project as well as starring roles in the feature films Neighbors, Sisters, and Blockers.

Yasper (Ben Schwartz)

From the trailer, Yasper seems to think he is the star of a musical in his own mind. (Don’t we all?) But if you think murderers don’t exist in musicals, you’ve clearly never seen Sweeney Todd.

The world first fell in love with Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation. Known for his improv skills, he is very popular on talk shows and comedy podcasts. He also does a lot of voice work in the TV show Ducktales, and the hit films, Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Walt (Jamie Demetriou)

Walt is that poor guy from high school that no one seems to remember. He has come to the reunion and the after-party determined to find at least one person to acknowledge his existence. There’s probably one way his classmates would always remember him…

Jamie Demetriou has starred with his sister, Natasia Demteriou in the BBC show Stath Lets Flats. He has also appeared in Fleabag, The Great, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Miracle Workers.

Xavier (Dave Franco)

Dave Franco stars as Xavier, a pop star who hosts the gang at his mansion for the titular after party. When his body is found at the bottom of the hillside near his house, it sets off the entire chain of events. Xavier seems to be obnoxious and sleazy, a character Franco plays all too well.

Franco first broke out on the final season of Scrubs as one of the new doctors. Since then, he has gained fame in such films as 21 Jump Street, Now You See Me, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

Det. Culp (John Early)

Det. Culp is Danner’s partner who arrives to assist in the investigation. He may be a bit of a bumbling sidekick, but he may be exactly what Danner needs to pick apart this wild group of suspects. However, everything is made better by adding a little John Early.

Early had a breakout starring role in Search Party as Elliott Goss. He has also appeared in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Jennifer #1 (Tiya Sircar)

As one of the Jennifers, Tiya Sircar plays one of those mean girls in high school. And it seems that even being a mom hasn’t changed her vicious ways as even 15 years later she is still making fun of her classmates' appearances.

Sircar has had recurring roles on Master of None, Supergirl, and The Good Place and main roles on Star Wars: Rebels and Guilty Party.

Ilana Glazer (Broad City) also stars as Chelsea along with Zoë Chao (Love Life) as Zoe, and Genevieve Angelson (House of Lies) as Indigo.

The Afterparty premieres exclusively on Apple+ on January 28.

