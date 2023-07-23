Apple TV+'s murder mystery hit, The Afterparty, is a modern twist on a genre that has intrigued fans for decades. From old-school murder mysteries like Murder She Wrote and Agatha Christie to the more recent Knives Out and Glass Onion, the Christopher Miller series blends murder, mystery, and comedy with an all-star cast.

Without big explosions or sophisticated special effects, murder mysteries like The Afterparty rely on their characters to drive the story and hold viewers' interest – and it doesn't disappoint. Officially in its second season, original cast member Tiffany Haddish of Girls Trip fame stars in the sleeper hit, along with comedy TV veterans Ike Barinholz, and Ken Jeong. Let's see where they rank among The Afterparty's most likable characters.

15 Isabel

Legendary actress Elizabeth Perkins, most famously known for her portrayal of suburban mean mom Celia Hodes on Weeds, plays mean mother-in-law Isabel in Season 2 of The Afterparty. The wealthy matriarch has a particular disdain for her son Edgar's bride-to-be.

Polished, wealthy, and privileged, Isabel doesn't hide behind the veneer of civility when interacting with those she considers beneath her. Dismissive in her demeanor and attitude, she's the mother-in-law we love to hate.

14 Xavier

Season 1's first victim, pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) reunites with old friends at his 15-year-high school reunion, only to find that money and fame aren't enough to keep him from winding up dead. Cocky and arrogant, Xavier seems to have forgotten where he came from and those who helped him get there.

Xavier's likability is his arrogance, which is tempered by Xavier's pretty boy good looks and desire for adoration. There are times viewers get a glimpse at the not-so-awful Xavier, like when he catches up with former bestie, Yasper (Ben Schwartz) at the reunion.

13 Chelsea

Season 1 regular Chelsea (Ilana Glazer) shows up at her high school reunion with a mission – Xavier. After being humiliated and ostracized in high school, Chelsea has a score to settle.

After high school Chelsea went on a downward spiral. Mental health issues coupled with a drinking problem haven't made life any better for the receptionist. Chelsea's struggles are relatable, and that reliability translates to likability as viewers sympathize with Chelsea wanting to redeem herself.

12 Peng

Though Season 2 is only three episodes in, Ken Jeong – of The Hangover Trilogy and Community fame stands out as one of the most likable characters in the second season. The owner of a successful chain of Taiwanese shaved ice trucks, Peng quickly realizes the differences between being rich and being wealthy, in preparation for his daughter's wedding.

The father of Grace (Poppy Liu) and Zoë (Zoë Chao), it's evident that Peng is eager to please his future in-laws. Despite being a success in his own right, Peng is reduced to a bumbling mess when in Isabel's presence – making viewers want to root for him even more.

11 Hannah

Hannah (Anna Konkle) is the adopted daughter of Isabel, and sister of the deceased groom, Edgar (Zach Woods). She tries unsuccessfully to stop the wedding between her brother and Grace.

Hannah is quirky and awkward, which gives viewers a soft spot for her. Juxtaposed with Isabel's cold demeanor, it's impossible not to feel sorry for Hannah as the adopted child who doesn't quite belong.

10 The Jennifers

Tiya Sircar and Ayden Mayeri are the quirky best friend duo, Jennifer 1 and Jennifer 2 in The Afterparty. Jennifer 1 and Jennifer 2 are rarely seen apart, doing nearly everything together, including getting pregnant at the same time.

The Jennifers, are incredibly fun to watch. Though they don't have as much screen time as the other main characters in Season 1, when they are on-screen the Jennifers are a refreshing change of pace.

9 Travis

Travis Gladrise (Paul Hauser) is the ex-boyfriend of Grace, and guest at her wedding to Edgar. It's obvious that Travis still pines for Grace, and is suspicious of Edgar's intentions with his former love.

The fedora-clad Travis sticks out like a sore thumb. We've all been in situations we felt we didn't quite belong, and Travis is a reminder of the awkwardness that not fitting in gives. Travis is relatable and likable in his lack of pretention and overall good-guy vibe.

8 Brett

Ike Barinholtz has built up quite the resume in comedy TV. Going back to the days of MADtv, those in the comedy know have seen his work. Barinholtz plays Brett, the jealous ex-husband of Zoë in Season 1.

At first, Brett comes off as one-note – and a jerk, but he shines when interacting with Brett and Zoë's daughter Maggie. He goes from taking down Xavier's security team to a doting father almost instantly. It's Brett's devotion to Maggie that lands Brett a spot on the likability list.

7 Ulysses

John Cho has come a long way since playing the pot-smoking stoner Harold, in the Harold and Kumar movies in the early to mid 2000s, landing a rose in The Afterparty's second season as Feng's brother Ulysses. Laid-back and easygoing, Ulysses is the antithesis of his high-strung brother.

Ulysses is the fun uncle we all wish we had. His affection for his nieces, and theirs for him, is evident to viewers in Ulysses' interactions with Zoë and Grace. Charming is an understatement.

6 Grace

Grace Zhu lives in a romanticized world of Victorian fantasies, making her the perfect match for the reserved and old-fashioned Edgar. Her wide-eyed optimism lights up the screen, and her scenes with Edgar are both cute and romantic.

The one to find Edgar's body, Grace is immediately a suspect. Grace is determined to help find her Edgar's killer and clear her name. But it's Grace's relationship with her sister Zoë, and parents Feng and Vivian (Vivian Wu) that reveal another side to her personality. It's that strength that makes Grace more likable than not.

5 Edgar

Tall, quirky, and handsome Edgar is an interesting character. Never without his pet lizard, Edgar's stoic personality is a contrast to Grace's more playful personality. Though the murder victim, viewers get to see Edgar's personality unfold in flashbacks.

4 Yasper

Yasper is the fun-loving best friend of Aniq (Sam Richardson) in Season 1 of The Afterparty. Energetic and optimistic, Yasper is one of the most likable characters in the series thanks to his outgoing personality and loyalty to his friends.

Yasper wants to break into the music business and hopes his former bandmate Xavier can help jumpstart his career. It's obvious to the audience that Xavier isn't interested in making music with Yasper, but that doesn't stop him from believing, or trying.

3 Aniq

Aniq is the first character viewers see in Season 1, and it's clear that he wasn't the most popular kid in school. A successful puzzle maker, Aniq hopes to rekindle a potential romance with his high school crush, Zoë.

Aniq's awkwardness is sometimes hard to watch, because no matter what he does viewers know it won't end well. Aniq is one of three original characters to return for Season 2 of The Afterparty and makes a bad impression when meeting Zoë's parents. His clumsiness is funny but can be over the top.

2 Zoë

Looking for a night of fun away from her daughter Maggie and overbearing ex-husband Brett, Zoë's plans are derailed when Brett shows up. Attractive and easygoing, it's easy to see why Zoë catches the romantic attention of Brett, Aniq, and even Xavier.

Like Aniq, Zoë returns in Season 2 to attend the wedding of Zoë's sister Grace. Zoë springs into action to help Aniq and her sister find out who killed Edgar, and her protectiveness over Grace is a likable trait.

1 Detective Danner

Tiffany Haddish stars in Season 1 and Season 2 of The Afterparty as Detective Danner, bringing her unique brand of comic relief. Danner and Aniq work together in both seasons to solve the murders of Xavier and Edgar.

Using a blend of humor and camaraderie to relax those she's investigating, Detective Danner seems more a friend than an interrogator. Her affinity for gossip helps her build rapport, and she almost always gets the information she needs. It's Detective Danner's friendly approach to solving crimes that land her at the top of the likability list.

