Like all of you, I constantly hear about fantastic shows that I need to watch. I’d argue there has never been so much incredible content on television due to the myriad of streaming channels producing movie quality series. And while you can only watch so much…I want to strongly recommend Chris Miller’s The Afterparty, which is now streaming on Apple TV+.

If you haven’t heard of the series, it’s a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty where each episode features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective. But because this is Chris Miller and Phil Lord, they had to raise the bar, so each episode has its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality. One episode is a musical. Another is animated. While another episode is told like the lead is in an action movie. In addition, on top of the brilliant format, you’ve got terrific performances from the entire cast, and scripts that will keep you guessing.

I really can’t recommend this series enough.

Shortly after seeing seven of the eight episodes, I got to speak with Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz and Zoë Chao about making the series. During the fun interview, they talked about why they love Chris Miller’s brain, which episode was their favorite, their thoughts after watching the musical episode and seeing Ben Schwartz sing, who ruined the most takes from laughing, if any of them correctly guessed the killer, what it was like filming the same scene but from different perspectives and different genres on the same day, and more. Additionally, Franco revealed why he didn’t cast Ike Barinholtz in Somebody That I Used to Know, and all of them discussed their favorite Nicolas Cage movies.

Watch what Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz and Zoë Chao had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Afterparty also stars Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and John Early.

Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz and Zoë Chao

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

On what day of the shoot did the continuity person rage quit?

Why they love Chris Miller’s brain.

Did any of them correctly guess who the killer or killers were?

What was their favorite genre in the series not including their episode?

How much was the fight between Dave Franco and Sam Richardson choregraphed?

What did they think after watching the musical episode and seeing Ben Schwartz sing?

How Schwartz is the energizer bunny.

Who ruined the most takes from laughing?

What was it like filming the same scene but from different perspectives and different genres on the same day?

Franco talks about why he didn’t cast Ike Barinholtz in Somebody That I Used to Know.

Barinholtz talks about being part of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and working with Nicolas Cage.

