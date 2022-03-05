Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Afterparty Season 1. So after 8 episodes, the first season of The Afterparty has come to a close and the killer has been revealed. Did you guess correctly? (Not to brag, but we did.) With a killer comedic ensemble and stories told each week in a different movie genre, The Afterparty turned out to be a lot of fun. After a thoroughly long and super entertaining investigation, it is time to reveal the killer. The murder has been solved, but have all the questions been answered? Let’s examine the finale.

The Murder

Eugene Xavier Duckworth Jr. aka Xavier (Dave Franco) is found dead on the beach below his mansion after a high school reunion. Even though he has become a pop star and a movie actor, there is no love lost between his high school classmates and himself. On the evening of their 15th high school reunion, Xavier invites everybody back to his mansion, but before the night is through, Xavier winds up dead. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Detective Culp (John Early) arrive on the scene, and they are overwhelmed at the prospect that almost everyone at the party had a motive.

The Suspects

The Jennifers (Tiya Sicar and Ayden Mayeri) are the mean girls from high school, and it seems they haven’t changed all that much. They are both very pregnant and Jennifer #1 (Sicar) has married HS heartthrob Ned (Kelvin Yu). Jennifer #2 (Ayden Mayeri) mysteriously disappeared a few episodes in, however, it was revealed that her water broke, and she had to get to the hospital stat! (And her amniotic fluid is STILL all over the foyer). Brett (Ike Barinholz) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) have divorced, but not all that amicably, and they have brought their personal troubles to the reunion. Chelsea (Ilana Glazer) doesn’t seem like she’s exactly gotten her life together after her reputation was destroyed in the final months of high school by Xavier.

Exotic Indigo (Genevieve Angelson) and invisible Walt (Jamie Demetriou) are there too even if no one pays them too much attention. And best friends Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Yasper (Ben Schwartz) both have an ax to grind with Xavier for very different reasons. But their utmost priority is to clear Aniq’s name who is looking guiltier by the second. But through it all, Detectives Danner and Culp have listened to everyone’s stories and finally solved the crime.

And The Killer is…?

Yasper! It turns out that little Maggie (Everly Carganilla) who is the 8-year-old daughter of Zoë and Brett was the witness that helped piece it all together. With Maggie's help, Danner gathers all the suspects into the living room and goes on an epic rant pointing out who the suspects could be. She ruled out Chelsea and Zoë almost immediately as they were spotted by numerous witnesses chatting by the stairs when Xavier was killed. Walt, although an easy mark to point the finger at since people still don’t notice that he’s there, gave himself away when he left his robe outside the bathroom after yet another failed streaking attempt. That left us with Aniq and Brett.

Maggie had revealed to Danner that Brett was pretty angry when she told him she saw Zoë and Xavier kissing. Brett is already notorious for his bad temper so this wasn't a great look. Brett, of course, explodes at this false accusation even at one point threatening to kill Danner. However, sweet Aniq steps forward with the truth, knowing full well he could further implicate himself. He had to confess to the detectives that he did, in fact, see Brett near the driveway when Xavier’s body fell. And at that moment, it was clear. Aniq figures it out, Danner knew it all along, and Yasper was done for.

Aniq realized that in every story, the closet door in Xavier's bedroom was closed, but when Aniq went upstairs, the door was open. In all the scenarios, it was assumed that the killer had a one-minute window to go up and kill Xavier and get back down again. But, what if the killer was already up there hiding in the closet. And Danner realized that in every single story, Yasper appeared from the living room balcony. Every story, except Yasper’s. He claimed he ran in from the other direction. The fact is Yasper considers himself the creator of Xavier’s signature line on one of his biggest tracks, “How Great is this Party?” After Xavier rejects yet another request to bless Yasper’s track at the reunion, it’s the final straw for Yasper.

His alibi was undone by little Maggie as she had admitted when she was in the studio, she turned all the faders on the mixer up to 10. Later, when Danner was in the studio talking to Aniq, the faders were still all the way up at 10. Yet Yasper had told Chelsea he was listening to the track in the recording studio, so why were the faders still all the way up? The next part of Yasper's plan was to get Xavier alone. Yasper started flashing the lights up in Xavier’s bedroom which drove Xavier upstairs to see what was going on. Chelsea followed him, but once she left, Yasper was able to strike. Afterward, he flung himself down to the living room balcony directly below the bedroom and ran into the room as everyone had reported from the lower balcony.

The last piece of evidence was Culp figuring out that Yasper had Xavier’s phone. With his phone, he could control the entire AV system (including deleting the bedroom camera footage), record Xavier’s voice notes, and even send a fake text to his own phone to make it look like Xavier had agreed to the collab. Aniq, sadly, had to confirm that he saw Yasper with two phones and Danner called Xavier’s number to confirm it was in Yasper’s possession. The party exalts that the case has been solved, but Yasper, Aniq and Zoë are crestfallen. It never had to come to this.

Yasper appeals to Aniq that he never wanted the blame to fall on him, but Aniq is disgusted and tells him friends don’t do murder, man. In the last bit of poetic sadness, as Yasper is escorted out to the car, there is a crowd of reporters and fans in which Yasper desperately tries one last time to promote his music.

The Aftermath

Thankfully, it was announced that The Afterparty has been renewed for a second season and Haddish will reprise her role as Detective Danner. Since the new season will feature a whole new cast and a new case, all the loose ends were able to be tied up in a satisfying way. Brett left feeling way more amicable towards his ex, Jennifer #1 gave Chelsea a long overdue apology which Chelsea couldn’t care less about, Walt was over the moon that they knew his name, and Zoë and Aniq finally shared a real first kiss at the beach. (And yes they forgot about poor Walt sitting in the back seat).

Even Danner and Culp had a satisfying ending with Danner solving the case before her rival Detective Germain (Reid Scott) showed up. And Culp walked away with one of Xavier’s gold records which were inexplicably hilarious. It was a great first season by Christopher Miller with a stellar cast and a perfect combination of a murder mystery and comedy gold. Rest in peace, Xavier. And let’s hope Hungry, Hungry Hippos gets that Blu-ray anniversary release it truly deserves.

