Apple TV+ has released the music video "Imma Live Forever" for Xavier's character from their new show, The Afterparty.

The Afterparty follows the investigation of the murder of Xavier portrayed by Dave Franco, the famous musician-actor, that occurs at a high school reunion afterparty. Each episode is a retelling of the night’s events as viewed through a different popular film genre lens that corresponds to the perspective and personality of the person being interrogated. Want to know who's who, a guide on each of those personalities can be found here.

The ironic music video opens at a funeral that is quickly interrupted by Xavier, who quickly turns the low setting into a party. After singing about taking your girl and, yes, your mother, the scene cuts to Xavier popping out of a casket singing the hilariously ironic chorus: “Imma stay fly, Imma live forever, I ain’t ever gonna die haters gonna hate lemme see you try I be like" But the best part? Xavier singing "Got some enemies, I bet you wanna push me off a balcony.” The last bit is of course, how the show kicks off.

Throughout the rest of the video, Xavier tempts fate with one dangerous act followed by another. The first is attempting to have an apple knifed off his head by a blindfolded woman and eventually taking it even further by driving a hearse blindfolded. The many dangerous acts are accompanied by Xavier singing about the many things that cant kill him. Finally, the video is neatly wrapped up with a message that reads, “Tragically, Xavier died shortly after filming this video.”

The video is a genius bit of promotional material, and a press release from Apple and Sony Music reveals this is part of a larger EP released posthumously, which includes Xavier's greatest hits like "X Marks the G Spot," "Do Wet," and "Just Like U" in addition to "Imma Live Forever." The song itself, however, is what sells it, as not only does it work as a joke, the type of ironical proclamation of immortality that comes right after one's demise, but it also is just an absolute banger. The result is something that reminds of the masterpiece Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and that is incredibly high praise.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord on ‘The Afterparty’ and Having Every Episode Tell the Story Using a Different Visual Format and Genre Lord and Miller also give updates on the new episodes of ‘Clone High,’ the two ‘Spider-Verse’ sequels, and when they’ll direct live-action again.

