Apple TV+'s murder mystery show The Afterparty defies genre. The suspenseful comedy is returning for a second season on July 12, promising more crazy twists and unique perspectives. Season 2 will have a mostly new cast, though not entirely. While this series is largely an anthology, several characters are set to reappear, making their stories important to remember — and with familiar faces, it's almost certain that the events of Season 1 will be discussed. The premiere season sets up the history and unconventional methods of Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), who is returning with her familiar uncompromising determination to uncover the truth.

Taking place in one night, the story follows the characters' high school reunion, centering on a group of unlikely suspects who were present when the pop star, Xavier (Dave Franco), was pushed from his balcony. They are detained and interviewed by Danner, who is acting against her captain's orders. The unique thing about the show is that the individual statements highlight each character's perspective by playing into different genres. Old grudges and romances are brought to light as the audience gets to know the group, which includes the newly divorced Zoe (Zoë Chao), her overprotective ex-husband, Brett (Ike Barinholtz), the unassuming nerd Aniq (Sam Richardson), the failed musician Yasper (Ben Schwartz), the self-critical Chelsea (Ilana Glazer), the easily forgotten Walt (Jamie Demetriou), and several others. As Danner searches for the killer, they share their own story, which pulls in the audience, but leaves the killer's identity looming over everyone's heads. The first season was full of shocking twists, colorful characters, and a mystery that left even the detectives guessing.

Who Are the Suspects in 'The Afterparty' Season 1?

Xavier was killed when the party was winding down, but there were still several suspects. Primarily Aniq, who was the one not in the room when everyone noticed Xavier's disappearance. Aniq is the first to share his story, telling it as a rom-com. He attended the reunion hoping to impress his high school crush, Zoe, but found Xavier was interested in her as well. Competing with him gives motivation, and he was in the right place, yet Danner doesn't accuse him. Instead, she moves on to suspect number two: Brett, Zoe's cheating ex, hoping to reunite his family. In his story, he is an action hero trying to protect Zoe from Xavier, once again providing motivation. Despite an earlier altercation between Brett and Xavier, which is seemingly damning, Danner continues to pick apart the stories. Next comes Yasper's musical adventure as he tries to get his former bandmate Xavier to "bless" his new track and hopefully find the success he's been chasing. Yasper talks up his friend, Aniq, and claims that he and Xavier were still pals. Chelsea tells her story as a psychological thriller as she tries to prove she's not crazy and discover who is text-bullying her. She also brings up an old grudge against Xavier, which intrigues Danner.

To get the answers, Danner asks Walt to go back to explain the events of a St Patrick's Day party during high school that was a source of much drama. As the characters prepare for college, this takes the tone of teen drama. This story includes the death of Yasper and Xavier's ska band, Xavier ruining Aniq's chances with Zoe, beginning a rivalry that ended with Aniq getting arrested and losing his scholarship. That night Xavier also lied about sleeping with Chelsea, getting her ridiculed and ultimately destroying her image. This sets up many grudges against Xavier, but even so, Danner withholds her decision, listening to more stories. Next comes Zoe, who tells her story as surreal adult animation, where she looks for a hookup after her divorce and releases her alter ego, "fun Zoe." Finally, a new witness turns up, Maggie (Everly Carganilla), Zoe and Brett's daughter, who was in the car and had a different perspective. The children's show-esque story sheds a different light on events as Danner prepared to finally announce the killer's identity.

Danner Isn't the Only One Investigating These Suspects

Meanwhile, Aniq and Yasper investigate separately, fearing that Aniq will be blamed. Their first attempt is to find the handwriting that matches a seemingly threatening note found in the trash can, yet this leads nowhere, as it turns out to be discarded lyrics from Xavier himself. Yasper directs the detective to a camera he installed in the room, but the footage is deleted as they attempt to watch it. The two suspects resort to listening in on the interviews, hoping to find something Danner misses. They listen through the house's system, leaving a phone in the room, and even hiding in there, seemingly interfering with the investigation. Danner's partner, Culp (John Early), grows more suspicious of these two because of their antics, but Danner is determined to hear out the stories. The night grows more tense with a ringer detective on the way and the disappearance of the pregnant and popular Jennifer 2 (Ayden Mayeri).

Danner Has Her Own Story to Tell in 'The Afterparty' Season 1

When Culp confronts Danner about her disobeying orders, she explains her determination, telling a story of her first case. Not a detective at the time, it began as a package theft, but armed with a video of the suspect, she connects it to a nearby murder. Danner brings the evidence to the detective, Germain (Reid Scott), who she knew from training. Yet when they find the girl in the video, Willow (Barbie Ferreira), Danner is unconvinced. Germain wants to stop investigating, believing Willow to be the murderer, but Danner does not let it rest. She investigates the dead woman's husband, Vaughn (Fred Savage), who writes for a cop procedural. Danner's determination pays off when she discovers that Vaughn saw the package theft video online and mimicked the crime to kill his wife, framing Willow. Though Willow is cleared, Danner is ostracized for disregarding Germain's instructions and decides to transfer to a new city. She then explains that Germain is the detective who is meant to take this case, and he will undoubtedly arrest the wrong person, but Danner won't let it happen.

So, Who Is the Killer in 'The Afterparty' Season 1?

With only a few hours until Germain's arrival, Danner has to hurry her investigation. Luckily, she knows who did it. With the revelation that Jennifer 2 was not hurt, but went into labor before the murder and left without the others knowing, there is only one question remaining: who killed Xavier? Danner doesn't offer the answer right away, letting it hang over everyone's heads until she says one detail didn't add up: where Yasper came from to stop Aniq from going upstairs. Yasper claimed to come from the recording studio, while everyone else saw him come in from the balcony. She claims that he killed Xavier, hiding in the closet for the opportunity and sneaking from one balcony to the other so no one saw him go upstairs. Then he proceeded to impair the investigation with Aniq and used the security system he installed to delete the footage. This leads to a confession, clearing Aniq's name for good. Danner leaves with a success to rub in Germain's face, and Zoe and Aniq share a kiss, suggesting the beginning of a relationship that was long in coming. Clearly, things aren't going so easily for the new couple, as both are back in Season 2 attending the wedding of Zoe's younger sister.

The Afterparty Season 2 premieres with its first two episodes July 12 on Apple TV+, with remaining episodes released weekly every Wednesday.