If people could just stop going to afterparties and dying, things would be so much easier. But as long as they do, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) will be on the case. Maybe she works on commission? Collider is delighted to share this exclusive inside look at Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit show, The Afterparty - which is definitely not a sequel. It's very clear about that.

Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao make a triumphant return in Season 2, as they are joined by a stacked, talented ensemble cast. This exciting new chapter introduces a fresh case to unravel, explores diverse film genres, and expands the roster of characters portrayed by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

The series comes from the mind of Academy Award-winning duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who have most recently been breaking apart the Spider-Verse for Sony. The show is a genre-bending comedy which covers events from multiple perspectives.

Image via Apple TV+

What Made The Afterparty Such a Hit?

In its initial season, the anthology series delved into the aftermath of a high school reunion, unravelling a captivating murder mystery that compelled Detective Danner (portrayed by Haddish) to uncover the truth behind the tragic event. What sets this show apart is its unique narrative structure, as each episode presents the same story from the distinct perspective of various characters, allowing their individual viewpoints to shine.

With the resounding success of its debut, the forthcoming episodes are poised to continue this triumph. However, the new season will embark on a completely different setting for its mystery, promising an intriguing departure from its predecessor. As anticipation builds, there's little doubt that these new installments will captivate audiences once again, immersing them in an enthralling tale that unfolds from multiple angles.

The second season of The Afterparty launches on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023. Check out the special inside look at Season 2 and the official synopsis down below: