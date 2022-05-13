The second season will revolve around a murder at a wedding.

Every show (and movie) could do with some John Cho, but right now, it’s The Afterparty’s turn. Deadline reports that Cho has boarded the second season of Apple TV+’s murder-mystery comedy, which recently began production.

The actor joins new cast members including Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong and Vivian Wu. Returning players include Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao.

The first season of the series, from the winning team of Chris Miller and Phil Lord (although Miller served as solo director and creator), was a genre-blending romp centered around the murder of a pop star. The suspicion fell on each of his former high school classmates, and every episode adopted the cinematic language of a particular genre—ranging from musical, action, film noir—as Haddish’s detective investigated the case.

In addition to Haddish, Richardson and Chao, the first season featured Ike Barinhotlz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. The show was praised for its inventive structure, the performances of its cast, and its depiction of millennial disillusionment. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review, “With its remarkably clever casting, its genre-jumping style, and hilarious comedy mixed with an exciting mystery, The Afterparty shows that nothing is too difficult for Lord and Miller to accomplish in what is already one of the best TV debuts of 2022.”

Season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Richardson and Chao will take over as the series’ leads, while Haddish returns as Detective Danner. Richardson and Chao’s characters, Aniq and Zoe, became involved in a romantic relationship at the end of the first season.

Cho, who will play a character named Ulysses on The Afterparty, is perhaps best known for the Harold and Kumar movies. He also appeared as Sulu in the Star Trek reboot films, and was last seen in the now-canceled live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation on Netflix.

This has been a remarkably successful year for Apple. The streamer debuted a string of acclaimed hits such as Severance and Pachinko, and made history by becoming the first streaming service to have distributed a Best Picture Oscar winner, CODA.

Season 2 of The Afterparty will be co-showrun by Miller and Anthony King. Miller and Lord also executive produce through their Lord Miller Productions banner.

There is currently no release date for The Afterparty Season 2.

