The Afterparty is looking to build on an already successful first run on Apple TV+, adding Ken Jeong per Deadline in the highest profile splash yet for Season 2. Jeong boards as a new series regular, joining the show's returning leads Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao as well as the other new additions Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. Jeong is set to play Feng, a new character we'll learn about when Season 2 drops in 2023.

The Afterparty continues the trend of genre-bending, murder mystery comedies by exploring a murder through a different character's perspective in each episode. Season 1, which took place during a high school reunion after party, became a critical and audience darling for how it played with perspectives and explored all of the attendees as the mystery unraveled. For its sophomore outing, Richardson and Chao reprise their roles as Aniq and Zoe to lead a new investigation after someone is murdered at a wedding. Not far behind them is Haddish's Detective Danner who's on the case once again.

Chris Miller, who created the series for Apple TV+ with fellow Oscar winner and creative partner Phil Lord joining as an executive producer, is joined as showrunner for Season 2 by Anthony King. Both will serve as executive producers with Miller joining Lord through their joint Lord Miller production banner. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television produced the series for Apple through Lord and Miller's five-year overall television deal. Aubrey Lee of Lord Miller also produces.

Jeong is one of the more prolific comedy actors of our time, likely best known though for his memorable run as Ben Chang on the hit sitcom Community. In film, he also played the hilarious villain of The Hangover movies and appeared in the smash hit Crazy Rich Asians. More recently, he's settled into a judge's chair on Fox's The Masked Singer and recently starred in the new Mike Myers series The Pentaverate. He even got a taste of the murder comedy role recently, appearing as a guest star in Netflix's Murderville.

Details on the new season of The Afterparty and its bevy of new potential suspects are still under wraps. Season 1 wrapped up back in March and the acclaim earned it an immediate renewal from Apple TV+. If the castings are any indication though, Season 2 is going to continue the trend of throwing comedy greats into a room for some murder mystery fun.

The Afterparty Season 1 can currently be streamed in its entirety on Apple TV+. We're still waiting on a definitive release date for the second season of the hit show.

