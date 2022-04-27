The Afterparty is bringing back some old faces for its second season. While the sophomore season has several new actors lined up, it seems familiar faces will also be returning to our screens. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, who played Aniq and Zoë in the first season, are set to reprise their roles. The two will be returning alongside Tiffany Haddish, whose reprisal as Detective Danner was previously announced.

The upcoming season has also tapped several notable television actors to join the trio. Zach Woods, who is best known for his roles in The Office and Silicon Valley, will be playing a character named Edgar. Woods will be joined by Paul Walter Hauser who will play Travis, Poppy Liu as Grace, Anna Konkle as Hannah, Jack Whitehall as Sebastian, and Vivian Wu as Vivian. Elizabeth Perkins will be rounding off the main cast as Isabel. Beyond the names, character details are currently being played close to the vest.

The first season of The Afterparty was a certified hit, expertly blending genres to create one of the best murder mystery shows in recent television history. The debut season of the series took place at an afterparty, following a high school reunion, where a former classmate – who was also a famous pop star and actor – is murdered. After Richardson’s Aniq is centered as the prime suspect, the freshman season follows his character in a race against Haddish’s Danner to find the real killer.

While the comedy-mystery show is bringing back some old faces, the series will be taking an entirely new direction. The upcoming second season will see the cast in the center of a murder at a wedding.

The series was created by Christopher Miller who serves as an executive producer alongside frequent partner, Phil Lord, and Anthony King. At the moment, details about the new season are far and few between; however, Miller has revealed that the new season will include different film styles, genres, and interestingly, a dog.

The entire first season – with the exception of several flashbacks – takes place over the course of one night with each episode retelling the events of the night from the perspectives of different characters. With every new character perspective came a different genre, utilizing varied and masterful storytelling techniques to paint its complete picture. The format received critical acclaim, leading to an early renewal from Apple TV+.

Though production on the second season is moving along rather quickly, no word yet on when the season is expected to premiere.

