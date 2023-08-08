The Big Picture Detective Danner reveals the real reason she left the force in a thrilling '90s-style tale in Episode 6 of The Afterparty Season 2.

A new clip from the upcoming episode features Danner and her partner interrogating a firebug, resulting in hilarity.

Tiffany Haddish's saucy detective character continues to be the heart of the show, with Season 2 exploring her unorthodox methods in the hunt for the killer at a wedding.

Detective Danner is opening up about her past with the upcoming episode of Season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty. The hunt for Edgar's killer is past the halfway point and suspicions are mounting now that the murder weapon, the poisonous Devil's Trumpet flower, has been found. Before they can focus on the case at hand, Episode 6 will be a standalone episode where Danner tells Aniq why she really left the force in a steamy '90s thriller-style tale. Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip for the upcoming episode featuring Danner and her partner Detective Culp interrogating a firebug to hilarious effect.

The clip opens with Danner turning on the charm to get her subject talking. He quickly obliges, waxing poetic about how fire turns him on (spiritually). As the music ramps up, he finds new and more elegant ways to describe fire consuming everything in its path until Danner stops him and tries to trick him into confessing. Their conversation is interrupted by John Early's Culp who cuts in over the speaker to try and play bad cop which is immediately played for laughs when the firebug assumes he must be hideously ugly. Culp has a mini-meltdown behind the one-way mirror until Danner reassures him he's not revolting.

Tiffany Haddish's saucy detective has been the glue that holds The Afterparty together since the Christopher Miller and Phil Lord-created series made its debut on Apple TV+ last year. Episode 6 will provide another glimpse into her life after her last standalone episode right before Season 1's finale detailed why she became a detective in the first place. That episode saw her re-evaluate her methods and motivation before solving the murder of multihyphenate icon Xavier (Dave Franco) at a high school reunion with Aniq, Zoë, and the rest of their classmates. This time around, she and Aniq have joined forces to find the killer at Zoë's sister Grace's wedding, putting her unorthodox methods to the test once again.

Who Else Is Attending The Afterparty Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

Haddish is one of multiple returning cast members for The Afterparty Season 2 alongside Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao. They're joined by an entirely new and expanded cast of suspects - all of whom seem to believe they're the murderer - including John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu. In addition to co-creating and writing the series, Miller also serves as co-showrunner with Anthony King.

Season 2 has a tough act to follow with Ike Barinhotlz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Franco among the star-studded suspects of Season 1. With so many new stars comes plenty of opportunities for Danner and Aniq to explore other genres with each individual story, however. Already, the hit anthology comedy has episodes that evoke the feelings of classic caper films, noir flicks, regency-era period pieces, and even Wes Anderson projects, but there are more surprises still to come including a stop-motion episode which Konkle says is done in a manner both "highbrow and digestible." Collider's Ross Bonaime gave Season 2 an A- in his review, praising the show's continued creativity that set it apart from the crowd of modern whodunnits.

The Afterparty Season 2, Episode 6 releases on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9. Check out the clip below.