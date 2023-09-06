Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Afterparty.

Who is behind the gruesome murder of Edgar (Zach Woods) and his pet lizard, Roxana? Could it be his bride, Grace (Poppy Liu), who was cheating on him with his sister? Could it be his mother, Isabel (Elizabeth Perkins), whom he was slowly driving into insanity? Or could it be his business partner, Sebastian (Jack Whitehall), who was betrayed out of his fortune and one of his most prized possessions? For over two months, fans of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty have been banging their heads against the walls trying to figure out who had enough motive, means, and opportunity to off the eccentric heir. And most of them were coming up short: as Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Aniq (Sam Richardson) point out, everyone present at Grace and Edgar's wedding afterparty had what it took to kill the groom. However, only one of the guests actually did it, and it was probably who you least expected.

"Vivian and Zoë," the final episode of The Afterparty Season 2, finally reveals Edgar's killer to be none other than Grace and Zoë's (Zoe Chao) funcle — fun uncle — Ulysses (John Cho). Mr. Worldwide himself, the wise traveler had more than enough reasons to murder Edgar, though perhaps his motives aren't the strongest of the bunch: for starters, he hates rich people, and then there's the fact that Edgar knew about his affair with Vivian (Vivian Wu) and believed him to be Grace's real father. But, as it turns out, none of this had anything to do with why he killed Edgar. As it turns out, he didn't even want to kill Edgar in the first place. Edgar's death was nothing but an accident.

But does that mean, then, that Ulysses is innocent? Well, not quite. Zoë and Grace's funcle did indeed have murder on his mind, but his intended victim was someone else: his half-brother brother Feng (Ken Jeong). But what were his reasons for killing his own flesh and blood? How did Edgar find himself in the middle of this mess? And how did Aniq and Danner figure out that Ulysses was the killer? Well, let's break it down, shall we?

In 'The Afterparty' Season 2, Everyone Is a Possible Culprit

"Vivian and Zoë" picks up from where The Afterparty Season 2, Episode 9, "Isabel," leaves off, with the police arriving at the vineyard and Isabel once again turning against Grace, certain that she was the one who murdered her son. In Episode 9, Isabel briefly believes herself to be responsible for the crime, thinking that she had accidentally poisoned her son by giving him her own piece of laced cake during the wedding reception. However, Danner and Aniq point out that Edgar only started showing symptoms of poisoning by the end of the afterparty, which proves that he didn't come in contact with the devil's trumpet toxin until later that night.

But though Aniq and Danner know that Isabel didn't kill her son with the cake, they still aren't sure who did it. And considering that Sheriff Reardon (Martin Mull) is super close with Isabel and is willing to take her word for it, they better find out who the culprit is fast, lest they want Grace to spend the rest of her life in prison. Chatting among themselves, they initially come to the conclusion that Zoë must be the killer since she is the only person who didn't pop up in anyone's mind movies. Besides, she didn't want her sister to marry Edgar because she knew she wasn't actually in love with him, which gave her a motive.

For a split second, much to Aniq's despair, this theory sounds extremely plausible, and Zoë herself is quick to admit that she is hiding something. But it isn't Edgar's murder: during the afterparty, Zoë went into Grace's bedroom to leave her the maid of honor speech that she didn't get to read at the reception and was attacked by Colonel, Edgar's pet dog. She threw the dog out the window, desperate to get rid of him, but Colonel survived by bouncing off Isabel's trampoline. It was the possibility of having killed the dog, not Edgar, that had Zoë so nervous.

Aniq lets out a breath of relief, but there's still one problem: they still have no idea who the murderer is, and, and everyone has a motive to kill Edgar. That's when it finally hits Aniq and Danner that maybe they shouldn't be looking at who wanted Edgar dead the most, but who had the least at stake — or, rather, who had the strongest motive of all, but not in the way we might think. It's time to go back to the videos shot by Kyler (Zack Calderon), Feng's social media guy who acted as a cinematographer for the wedding.

Ulysses Killed Edgar in 'The Afterparty' Season 2, But He Had Another Victim in Mind

Aniq and Danner get hold of Kyler's videos back in Episode 8, "Feng," and the TikTok-like shorts are the closest they come to an actually faithful depiction of what happened on the night of the wedding. So, before the police can take Grace in, they press play on the videos. And what the videos reveal is that, when Ulysses gave Feng a glass of whiskey during the afterparty, Feng didn't actually drink it. Instead, he accidentally switched glasses with Edgar. So Feng drank the whiskey and Adderall mix that Grace had prepared to keep her husband up all night, and Edgar was the one who drank the poison. Since Roxana always had a bite or a sip from everything that Edgar had, she ended up kicking it as well.

But how do Aniq and Danner figure out that Ulysses poisoned the whiskey if that part isn't on the videos? And why would Ulysses even try to kill his brother? Well, the first thing that Aniq and Danner do is ask Vivian to tell her version of the conversation that she had under the weeping willow with Ulysses. You see, in Episode 7, we learn that Ulysses and Vivian had an affair back when Zoë was just a baby, and that there is a slight possibility that Ulysses might be Grace's real father. Vivian claims that it is not possible, that she did a paternity test when Grace was born, but Ulysses still has his suspicions. So, in his version of the weeping willow conversation, he called Vivian out on keeping him away from his daughter and threatened to find the truth about it. But in Vivian's recollection of events, the conversation had nothing to do with Grace and was all about Ulysses begging her to go back to him.

Now, this is important because, according to Ulysses, he was at the bar in order to collect Grace's glass so that he could do a paternity test of his own. However, the Kyler videos show him tampering with a whiskey glass, and Grace was drinking rosé. Thus, there is no way that Ulysses was collecting Grace's genetic material. Furthermore, during his world travels, he gained enough knowledge of medicinal and poisonous plants to know how to prepare a devil's trumpet tea, which he did by using his drinking horn and hot water from the shower. As to where he got the plants from, well, they were part of the exotic flower arrangements that Hannah (Anna Konkle), Edgar's sister, had prepared for the wedding. The big reveal is that Ulysses was indeed the one with the biggest reason to commit murder, just not to kill Edgar: he merely wanted his brother out of the way so that he could be with Vivian.

Despite Everything, 'The Afterparty' Season 2 Gives Its Characters a Happy Ending

So, once again, Aniq and Danner solve the crime. However, Sheriff Reardon still isn't buying it. After his people find a teapot hidden in Grace and Edgar's chambers — a teapot that Zoë hid fearing that it would make her sister look suspicious — he's ready to take the recently widowed bride in for some serious questioning. It's Zoë to the rescue, as she takes the teapot from the sheriff's hand and drinks straight from it to prove there is no poison inside it. Meanwhile, Vivian tries to get Ulysses to let her take a sip from his drinking horn, but he doesn't allow it. Instead, he confesses to trying to kill his "boring, pathetic" brother and gets a well-deserved and well-thrown punch from Feng.

At the end of the episode, everyone is kind of broken by what happened. Grace, in particular, is crushed by having lost not just her husband, but also her beloved funcle. Still, that doesn't stop The Afterparty from giving its characters a happy ending. Finally signing the prenup that Edgar had given her, Grace receives a million dollars from Isabel, which is enough money for her father to get back his bao bing truck. Isabel gets rid of Sebastian, who loses a lot of money in a cryptocurrency scheme set up by Travis (Paul Walter Hauser) of all people. With Edgar out of the way, Grace and Hannah are finally free to make their love for one another public. As for Aniq and Zoë, they get engaged, and the epilogue suggests that they get married after a year.

Wait, an epilogue? Yes, The Afterparty Season 2 actually ends with a one-year time jump that shows us Aniq and Zoë visiting now-film director Danner at the set of her movie, based on the Xavier (Dave Franco) murder from Season 1. After realizing that she is much more into films than books, Danner decides to try her luck in Hollywood, and everything works out wonders for her. Daniel Radcliffe is playing Xavier, while Elijah Wood has been cast as Yasper (Ben Schwartz), and Danner herself is being portrayed by Keke Palmer. Best of all, Aniq is being played by her most beloved actor, Jaleel White, whom she is now dating. It's a happy ending through and through. Or maybe it's just the set-up for yet another murder in an upcoming third season... oh, well, at least everyone's happy for now.

Both seasons of The Afterparty are now available to stream on Apple TV+.