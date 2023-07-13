The much-awaited second season of Apple TV+’s hit murder-mystery comedy is finally here, and it would be an understatement to just say that The Afterparty Season 2 is good so far. A genre-bending series, the Apple TV+ original already established in its first season that it can masterfully blend mystery, murder, dark humor, and colorful drama into a wholesome concoction of a captivating narrative. But in Season 2, it has only gotten bigger, better, and bolder, surpassing its predecessor and taking its production value to a whole new level. The Afterparty Season 2 stars the likes of Keng Jeong, Zach Woods, Vivian Wu, Paul Walter Hauser, etc. with Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoe Chao reprising their roles from the first season, where everyone seems to be on point with their characterization so far. The first two episodes of the second season have created a perfect atmosphere for a thrilling and exciting case of a mysterious death, hinting at what’s coming next. If you haven’t already watched the premiere of The Afterparty Season 2, look out for spoilers below, and if you are completely new to this show, then you are in luck, for the party has just gotten started.

Created by Christopher Miller, with Miller and his long-time collaborator, Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Anthony King (Silicon Valley) as showrunners, The Afterparty Season 2, just like its previous season, features a classic whodunnit mystery in a state-of-the-art package. Where this differs from other similar shows is that understanding every suspect depends largely on their account of the incident from their own perspective, presented in varying visual styles and film genres, adding depth, variety, and lightheartedness to each episode. The second season revolves around a tech billionaire who is found dead at his own wedding, making his newly-wed wife the prime suspect. And as expected, Danner (Haddish) arrives at the crime scene to find the killer. So far, the first two episodes have managed to set the premise for a perfect murder – a busy wedding weekend with too many people, two families with their respective dysfunction, shady friends, and pretty much everyone looking suspicious. So, who’s the next suspect, and what new drama will unfold? Read on to find out more about the upcoming Episode 3 of The Afterparty Season 2.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Review: Apple TV+’s Excellent Series Keeps the Party Going

When Is The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 3 Coming Out?

The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 3, titled “Travis”, will release on July 19, 2023, at 12 am PT, only on Apple TV+. Written by Christopher Miller, the third episode is expected to have a run time of 35–40 minutes. If you haven't done so yet, catch up on the two episodes released so far of The Afterparty Season 2 with the link below:

Watch on Apple TV+

Is There a Trailer for The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 3?

There is no preview or trailer for The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 3 yet, but we have something better. Released earlier in July 2023, here’s an official clip from Apple TV+ taking you behind the scenes of the brand-new season of the fan-favorite mystery series. Titled “An Inside Look: Not A Sequel”, with Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party” playing in the background, the clip features cast interviews, off-camera moments, and insights from the creators on how they are pushing the limits for the second season. And who knows, maybe this two-minute clip holds some clues about who the murderer could be! Watch the promo video in the player above.

What Happened So Far on The Afterparty Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

As Christopher Miller tweets, “Every episode is a different suspect telling their version of events in a different genre”, which is the highlight of The Afterparty. So far, in the first two episodes of Season 2, we got to see two of those “mind movies” as Detective Danner describes them. The first episode of the second season opens with Zoe (Chao) and Aniq (Richardson) heading to the venue, where Zoe’s sister, Grace (Poppy Liu) is getting married at the family estate of her fiancé, Edgar (Zach Woods). The morning after the wedding Grace finds Edgar dead in their bed. Aniq theorizes that he was poisoned (along with Edgar’s pet lizard, Roxanna) and calls Danner to help them since the respectable family does not want the cops to be involved yet. When Aniq calls Danner, he (and the audience) is surprised to learn that she has left the force and become an author, working on her first book that tells the story of Xavier’s death from the previous season.

She seems more than happy to help Aniq, but of course, first, she wants to hear his version of the entire wedding weekend. In what she calls The Sequel (also the episode’s title), Aniq shares his “mind movie”, which seems like a very 2000s rom-com, akin to Meet the Fockers/Meet the Parents, or similar movies of that decade where the hero is trying hard to impress the girl’s parents but keeps failing miserably. Aniq also tells Danner that he noticed Grace add something to Edgar’s drink on the night of the wedding, naturally making Grace the prime suspect. Additionally, Zoe seems to think that Grace is unhappy with Edgar and tries to stop her sister from getting married to someone she only knows for a few months. That also makes Zoe a suspect in some ways. But we’ll have to wait a while to find out about her mind movie. Meanwhile, here’s what unfolded in the second episode.

Image via Apple TV+

In the second episode, “Grace”, Danner begins questioning Grace about how she and Edgar met. Told in a Regency-era style period drama with pastels and warm filters that are very reminiscent of Bridgerton, Grace shares her love story, how they fell in love, and certain traits of Edgar that attracted her, despite his eccentricities. In her version, they look like characters fresh out of a Jane Austen novel, with Edgar resembling Mr. Darcy. While she admits to adding Adderall to her husband’s drink, it was only to keep him awake. From her story, it’s clear that Grace has had some misgivings about the marriage and her relationship, and feels that Edgar has always been a little aloof. But none of these issues seem to be a motive strong enough to kill her husband on the night of their wedding. However, she remains a suspect in Danner’s eyes.

RELATED:TV's Best Mystery Comedies, Ranked: From 'The Afterparty' to 'Murderville'

Who's The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 3's Suspect (And What's Their Mind Movie Genre)?

Image via Apple TV+

The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 3, titled “Travis”, will explore the said character’s mind movie. As per the episode synopsis, he will tell his story in a classic noir crime drama style, perhaps like The Third Man or The Maltese Falcon. But who is Travis, and why is he the next suspect? Travis is described as Grace's “jealous ex-boyfriend” whose presence at the wedding and afterparty seems quite odd. He is also a self-proclaimed “mystery solver” and a member of a “Reddit guild” who has “closed many such cases”. He seems determined that Edgar was no match for Grace and wants to protect her. While Grace is being questioned, we find Zoe and Travis, Grace’s ex, trying to collect “evidence” from the crime scene. As they struggle to hack the face recognition on Edgar’s phone (using Edgar’s dead face!), Danner walks in and Travis drops a folder full of documents about Edgar and his business.

Naturally, this makes Danner suspicious of Travis, making him her next suspect. The only reason (so far) why Travis looks good as a suspect with a strong motive is because he wants Grace back and the only way he could do it is if Edgar is removed from her life. And the paperwork he has on Edgar could easily be his own research, so he can find the weakest point in Edgar’s life and his relationship with Grace. In his mind movie, Travis will probably recount his tale of love lost and his relationship with Grace in a film noir style, with rich black and white visuals that also somehow match his personality. But is Travis and his story really all that black and white? We'll have to watch and find out.