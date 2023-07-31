Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Afterparty Season 2.

After a brilliant first run that many believed would be a miniseries, Apple TV+'s The Afterparty has returned for a second season. However, what remains to be seen is whether this new iteration of the show is as brilliant as the original one. Though it does have its moments, such as Grace's (Poppy Liu) Jane Austen-inspired retelling of events, Season 2 of The Afterparty has been somewhat uneven, often eliciting no reaction from viewers instead of the expected laughs and chuckles. However, the series' fourth episode not only was an absolute delight to watch, but it also cemented its main character as the real MVP of the show.

Based on the movies of Wes Anderson, more specifically in 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums, Hannah's (Anna Konkle) version of what happened at Grace and Edgar's (Zach Woods) wedding was one of the best half-an-hours of television this year so far — and those that had been paying attention to both the show and Konkle’s career surely expected nothing less. After her brilliant performance, as well as her equally brilliant writing, beside Maya Erskine in Hulu’s subversive tween comedy PEN15, Konkle should very well be recognized as one of the greatest comedic voices of her generation. In The Afterparty, her take on the adopted daughter of a wealthy family fits seamlessly into the universe created by showrunner Christopher Miller. Hannah’s presence makes all episodes, even the ones that she is not central to, funnier and more absurd, lending a Wes Anderson-y veneer to every scene that she is in that makes it immediately more entertaining.

Related: It’s Time to Crown Anna Konkle Queen of Cringe Comedy

Hannah Is a Perfect Addition to 'The Afterparty' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

From the get-go, it was pretty clear that Konkle’s character took inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Margot Tenenbaum, one of the many protagonists of Anderson’s seminal film. Her remarks about being adopted whenever she is introduced as Edgar’s sister mimic Royal Tenenbaum’s (Gene Hackman) constant reminders about the status of his only daughter. It’s a masterful touch that makes the strange family into which Grace is marrying a hell of a lot weirder.

The Royal Tenenbaums tells the story of a wealthy family of young geniuses that, having grown up with a distant father that constantly pitted them against one another, become enclosed in their own idiosyncrasies. Hannah, with her yurt and her love for old typewriters and poisonous plants, fits perfectly in the world of the film and also in the small universe of The Afterparty Season 2. Her background helps make the family comprised of a constantly spaced-out mother (Isabel, played by Elizabeth Perkins) and her socially awkward, lizard-loving son all the more peculiar and bizarre. Oddly enough, she also helps to humanize them through her preposterous quaintness and out-of-touch remarks: when put side by side with Hannah, Isabel and Edgar both feel like more reasonable individuals, even if their three-person ensemble is still something to behold.

Hannah also stands out in Season 2 of The Afterparty because her character doesn’t feel shoehorned, unlike some other additions to the plot — take, for instance, Grace’s Funcle Ulysses (John Cho). Even though Cho in his cowboy-ish traveler ensemble is definitely a sight for sore eyes, there’s no denying that Ulysses does not seem like he belongs to Grace’s family of middle-class businesspeople. One could say that this is precisely the point, that his character is supposed to be a black sheep of sorts, but there’s a difference between estranged and detached. The way Ulysses is written, it doesn’t feel like he’s part of the family, but more like the writers really wanted to parody a specific kind of movie, and so they just threw the character in there and hoped it would stick. The same goes for Paul Walter Hauser’s Redditor type, Travis, who really doesn’t seem like the kind of guy Grace (or anyone) would date and appears to have been added to the story just so that the writers could include a noir-style episode.

Hannah’s Episode of 'The Afterparty' Season 2 Is the Ultimate Wes Anderson Parody

Image via Apple TV+

Hannah, on the other hand, fits her family like a perfectly tailored glove, and the mind-movie that she is going to star in is pretty evident from the moment that she first appears on-screen. As soon as you lay eyes on Hannah, it becomes clear that she is a Wes Anderson character, if not for her physical and fashion sense-wise resemblance to Paltrow’s Margot, then for the way she talks about her plants and, of course, about being adopted. Never in the short history of The Afterparty has a kind of movie been so adequate for a character, not even Brett’s (Ike Barinholtz) Fast and Furious-like action flick or Indigo’s (Genevieve Angelson) quick French new wave-inspired stint from Season 1.

The Afterparty's take on Anderson is one of the best ever. From the extremely symmetric tableaus, present even in the scenes that take place outside of Hannah’s memories, to the twee needle drops of acts like Belle and Sebastian, everything in the episode screams of Anderson. With Hannah being herself a direct reference to a Royal Tenenbaums character, it is the director’s 2001 film that the show chooses as its particular target. Scenes and shots such as the record spinning on the portable player and Margot’s depressive reclusion to her home’s bathtub are copied all but verbatim, and Hannah’s third-person narration equates her with the Tenenbaum children in their wasted potential as precocious geniuses.

But the real cherry on top of the really symmetrical pastel cake is Hannah’s affair with Grace. In The Royal Tenenbaums, one of the many secrets of the titular dysfunctional family is the forbidden love between Margot and her (adopted) brother Richie (Luke Wilson). Unable to properly act on her feelings, Margot begins an affair with the family’s neighbor-turned-fourth-brother Eli Cash (Owen Wilson), a pulp writer who enjoys feigning importance. In The Afterparty, this plot is replaced with Hannah having a secret relationship with her sister-in-law-to-be and getting hit on by a drunk Sebastian (Jake Whitehall), Edgar’s business partner who is treated more as a member of the family than Zoë’s (Zoe Chao) date, who’s basically an in-law himself.

Konkle shines in this universe, practically being possessed by the spirit of Margot Tenenbaum herself. Her performance invites laughter, but also a certain dose of melancholy: her story is told in a fun way, but is also an honest tale of star-crossed love. It’s a level of honesty that no other episode in the show so far has reached, and a level of amusement that none of the previous episodes in this second season had managed to achieve. There are still six episodes and six mind-movies to come in The Afterparty Season 2, and maybe one of them will be able to surpass Konkle’s — but let it be known that the competition is fierce.