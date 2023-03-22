Murder seems to be good for business, or we wouldn’t have Apple TV+’s hit murder mystery series The Afterparty (2022-Present) returning with an all-new second season this spring. And with that, you’ll also get to see the return of some of the fan-favorite characters, particularly Detective Danner, but more on that in a bit. First released in January 2022, the mystery comedy series became widely popular among fans and earned positive reviews from critics. The streaming service greenlighted a second season in March 2022. Created and directed by Christopher Miller, The Afterparty is designed as an anthology series. Each season explores a murder at a party setting, with a detective solving the case. The first season was set in the backdrop of a high school reunion and the upcoming second season will take place at a wedding. While other details of the plot are still under wraps, the second season will also see every guest as a suspect. Just like the format of the first season, each suspect, from the family members to friends and acquaintances, will recount their version of the case/incident from their perspective, which will also translate to a unique visual style for each testimony.

Fans have been expecting and anticipating the second season of The Afterparty even before there was an official announcement. And now that the new season is about to arrive this spring, you can get all the details about its release date, plot, cast, and characters in the following guide. So, get ready for another long night of mystery-solving with Detective Danner, and check out everything we know so far about The Afterparty Season 2.

When and Where Is The Afterparty Season 2 Releasing?

The Afterparty Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, April 28, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes debuting together. And while you wait, all the episodes of The Afterparty Season 1 are available to stream on the service as well.

Is There A Trailer for The Afterparty Season 2?

If you have been waiting so long for the trailer of The Afterparty Season 2, you might have to wait for a little longer, because there’s no trailer or promos for the second season of the popular mystery series yet. But you can watch this space for the latest updates on the trailer and clips from The Afterparty Season 2, as and when they become available. In the meantime, here's the trailer for The Afterparty Season 1:

How Many Episodes Are There in The Afterparty Season 2?

As announced in April 2022, The Afterparty Season 2 will have ten episodes, which is two more than the first season (which had eight episodes). The first two episodes will release at the same time on the day of the release, i.e., on April 28, 2023, after which each new episode will release weekly on Fridays. The tenth and final episode will arrive on June 23, 2023.

Check out the schedule of all episodes of The Afterparty Season 2 below:

Episode 1: “Aniq, The Sequel” - April 28, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller and Anthony King.

Episode 2: “Grace” - April 28, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 3: “Travis” - May 5, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 4: “Hannah” - May 12, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 5: “Sebastian” - May 19, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 6: “Danner’s Fire” - May 26, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 7: “Ulysses” - June 2, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 8: “Feng” - June 9, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller, Justin Shipley, and Jordan Shipley.

Episode 9: “Isabel” - June 16, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller.

Episode 10: “Zoe & Vivian” - June 23, 2023

Written by Christopher Miller, Justin Shipley, and Jordan Shipley.

Who Are the Creators of The Afterparty?

The Afterparty is created and co-written by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Miller, who conceived the series in the early 2010s. His narrative style of different perspectives of the murder witnesses is inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon. Miller works in collaboration with his friend and co-creator, Phil Lord, with the duo being best known for their animated work like writing and directing Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Lego Movie. They have also directed 21 Jump Street, its sequel 22 Jump Street, and written for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and its upcoming sequels, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The duo also created, wrote, and directed the sci-fi sitcom Clone High.

For the second season, Miller is joined by Anthony King as co-showrunner. King is best known for previously writing for shows such as Broad City, Silicon Valley, and Search Party, among others. Miller and Lord also serve as executive producers under the Lord Miller Productions banner, along with King. Aubrey Lee, Michael Cedar, and Bridger Winegar serve as producers for The Afterparty Season 2. The music of the anthology murder mystery series is also an integral part of its production. Emmy-winning English composer Daniel Pemberton composes the background music for each character, with a different style for each based on their respective narrative style.

Who's In the Cast of The Afterparty Season 2?

The ensemble cast is one of the highlights of this Apple TV+ original series. Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao, and Sam Richardson headlined the first season, along with the likes of Dave Franco, Ben Schwarz, and Ilana Glazer, among others. Haddish, Chao, and Richardson are reprising their roles for the second season, where Haddish plays the role of the eccentric Detective Danner, and Chao and Richardson play the roles of high school friends Zoe and Aniq respectively. Aniq is an escape room designer and had a crush on Zoe since high school. By the end of the season, Zoe also develops feelings for him, and they share a kiss. So, it’s possible that in the second season, they might be dating.

Joining the returning cast members, The Afterparty Season 2 will also have Ken Jeong as Feng, John Cho as Ulysses, Elizabeth Perkins as Isabel, Zach Woods as Edgar, Paul Walter Hauser as Travis, Poppy Liu as Grace, Anna Konkle as Hannah, Jack Whitehall as Sebastian, and Vivian Wu as Vivian. Will Greenberg and John Gemberling also appear in recurring roles as Judson and Jaxon respectively. Additionally, Christopher May and Miracle Laurie also feature in the ensemble cast as Mr. Shapiro and Quiet Heather, respectively. Shapiro is a science teacher and Heather is his former student who is discovered to have intimate relations with him, and their story runs in the background as a continuous gag in the first season (and presumably the second as well).

Related:Ben Schwartz on ‘The Afterparty’ Finale Spoilers and Why He Loved Working with Chris Miller and Phil Lord

When Was The Afterparty Season 2 Filmed?

The filming for The Afterparty Season 2 began in May 2022, and continued through summer, with Miller returning as director/showrunner. Production ended in September 2022, as posted by season cast member Jack Whitehall on his Instagram.

What Is the Story of The Afterparty Season 2?

The Afterparty is essentially a whodunit mystery but with a millennial flair, told in a comedic narrative. Each season explores a new murder case, with the lead investigator remaining the same. The key feature of this series rests on storytelling, where each witness/suspect of the case gives their unique perspective to the incident and is told in a visual style that matches their personality and character.

In the first season, a murder happens at the after-party of a high school reunion and Detective Danner is assigned the case where she meets every guest present at the party and hears their versions of the case. The second season is also expected to follow the same narrative. There’s a wedding party and the groom is murdered. Danner returns to the crime scene to help Aniq and Zoe solve the mystery by questioning the family members, business partners, lovers, and other guests.