During the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, the creators of the acclaimed murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty were joined on stage by cast members of the popular series to announce the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season as well as share a collection of first-look images for the upcoming season. The sophomore season of the Apple TV+ series will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, April 28, 2023, followed by one new episode premiering weekly every Friday, culminating in the season finale set for June 23, 2023.

The series was created by Academy Award winner Chris Miller and debuted in January 2022. The series is a comedic whodunnit murder mystery that follows the different accounts and perspectives of the different characters, with each one being told through the language of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Season 1 took place during a high school reunion where one of the guests is murdered. Season 2 continues the whodunnit theme but takes us out of the reunion and into a wedding.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, 2 more than its debut season, and is set at a wedding that is turned upside down when the groom is murdered. Season 1 stars Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner, Sam Richardson as Aniq, and Zoë Chao as Zoë are set to return in Season 2 as Danner tires to help Aniq and Zoë solve a mystery where every guest at the wedding is a suspect. From business partners to family members, each guest will need to recount their version of events, once again with their own unique perspective and visual style. Cast members that will be joining Season 2 include Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

Season 2 of The Afterparty is co-showrun by Miller as well as Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and performer Anthony King. The duo also serves as executive producers along with Academy Award winner Phil Lord, with Miller and Lord producing via the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller Productions. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series. The Afterparty is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.

Season 2 of The Afterparty will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 28, followed by one new episode premiering weekly every Friday. You can check out the first-look images for the returning series and read the second season's official description down below.

