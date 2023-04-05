Murder will not be on the menu at Apple TV+ for another few months. The premiere of Season 2 of the hit murder mystery comedy The Afterparty has been delayed from the originally-scheduled April 28 to July 12 according to the official information page for the series. Christopher Miller's new mystery will have to wait until the heart of the summer before fans can jump back in.

Fans have been champing at the bit for more of the anthology series ever since it was picked up for a second season back in March of last year. With Tiffany Haddish back on the case as Detective Danner to solve another crime, Season 2 will shift settings from a high school reunion to a wedding with more suspects to question than ever. The series tells the tale of murder through the perspectives of each of its potential suspects, from star-crossed lovers to business partners and family members, with every episode adopting a new genre and visual style that coincides with who is giving their side of the story. Judging by early images from the new season, it will be a rather grisly case to solve for Danner as she helps Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve the whodunnit by tracing back through the romantic weekend.

The Afterparty Season 2 will be even bigger than its predecessor when it releases, expanding to ten episodes instead of eight. That'll help give screen time to the starry expanded cast this time around, notably including Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and The Hangover's Ken Jeong. Expectations are high that the new season will live up to its predecessor which stood as one of the best mystery comedies on television upon its release last year.

Who Else Is Involved in Plotting The Afterparty Season 2?

All episodes of The Afterparty are directed by Miller alongside his frequent creative partner and Academy Award winner Phil Lord. Miller shares showrunning duties with Emmy-nominated Silicon Valley alum Anthony King and he also executive produces alongside Lord through their Lord Miller banner. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is also on board as a producer. The Afterparty is one of their key projects with Apple TV+ under an overall television deal with TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television.

Catch The Afterparty Season 2 with two episodes on its new premiere date of July 12 with new episodes following every Friday. Check out the trailer for the series below.