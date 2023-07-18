Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Afterparty Season 2.

Apple TV+'s The Afterparty has returned for Season 2 with a new murder and list of suspects. The morning after his wedding, the eccentric and filthy-rich Edgar (Zach Woods) is found dead, as is his pet lizard. The two dying together after sharing food and drink all night is enough to indicate foul play, but with the days before being full of drama, plenty of candidates could potentially carry the blame. The widowed bride, the jealous ex, the disapproving mother, and many others all have a motive, yet only one is responsible.

Former Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) takes on the job of figuring out who did it as she patiently listens to everyone's story. These drastically different tales fit together like puzzle pieces, filling in everyone's night until someone gets caught in a lie. Each episode will add to the twists, making different characters seem more or less guilty, but someone has to be responsible for this murder, so who is the most likely suspect?

10. Aniq

Aniq (Sam Richardson) attends the wedding with his girlfriend, Zoe (Zoë Chao), attempting and failing to impress her family. Meanwhile, Edgar is marrying Zoe's sister, Grace (Poppy Liu), and is seemingly loved by his new in-laws. This distinction could spark jealousy. Yet Aniq is one of the few characters the audience knows, and his awkward and anxious personality simply doesn't seem capable of murder. Additionally, Aniq was the first to suggest murder when most were ready to accept the incident as an unfortunate accident, and he called Danner, whose methods he is familiar with from the unfortunate High School reunion of Season 1. Aniq is more removed from the situation than the other suspects and is helping Danner with the investigation, making him an unlikely candidate.

9. Feng

Grace's father, Feng (Ken Jeong), is full of opinions. As an entrepreneur, Edgar's success may be a sore spot for him. But his most incriminating moment so far was a passionate discussion with his wife and brother about stopping someone from ruining their family. While that may seem suspicious, it's important to remember that Feng spent more time disapproving of Aniq than Edgar. Of course, if he's protective over one daughter, it could mean he has a secret grudge against Edgar. With his perspective not yet told, he could still be guilty, yet it seems unlikely.

8. Zoe

The only other familiar face on the suspect list is Zoe. She's unsure that Edgar makes Grace happy and makes her thoughts known. The whirlwind relationship and the fact that Edgar's work leaves Grace lonely much of the time make her nervous. Zoe inserts herself into Grace's business, but that's not surprising for an older sister. Comparing Grace's hesitations to her own doubts before her first wedding, Zoe projects onto her sister. But ultimately wants to clear Grace's name, and maybe that's the most guilty thing about her. Unable to let it rest, Zoe begins her own investigation, unceremoniously tampering with the crime scene and attempting to listen in on the interviews as Season 1's killer did. Yet the audience is familiar with Zoe, and this doesn't seem like something she would do.

7. Grace

Grace has several things against her. For one thing, she was marrying a rich man she had little in common with after only knowing him for six months. And to make it worse, she delayed signing the prenup. Grace was the last to see him, sleeping next to Edgar before discovering his death in the morning. There were issues at the wedding, like not getting a first dance with her husband and him wanting to turn in early. She had the opportunity to poison Edgar and Aniq, and she might have. Yet Grace claims to have put crushed Adderall in his drink to keep her new husband awake. Besides a few mild disagreements, it seems that Grace really did love Edgar, so why would she kill him? Ultimately, the bride is too likely a suspect in this mystery, but maybe that's what they want you to think.

6. Ulysses

Ulysses (John Cho) is Grace's uncle, who she hasn't seen in a while, but Edgar brings him to the wedding as a surprise. This story indicates that he should be grateful to Edgar, yet as an afterparty attendee, Ulysses is a suspect. He tried to give Edgar camel milk, which Edgar wouldn't take because there was something strange about it. Yet both Grace and Aniq drink it with no side effects. Ulysses could have poisoned Edgar's drink later, but, as of yet, there's no reason for him to do so. Of course, Ulysses' story could always be a surprise.

5. Hannah

Edgar's family seems to be unique. His sister Hannah (Anna Konkle) is one example. At each introduction, she makes a point to emphasize that she is adopted, perhaps alluding to a long-held resentment towards her parent's biological son. Certainly, there is some family drama that will be explored. Though Grace believes Hannah to be a friend, Hannah is a suspicious character.

4. Vivian

Grace and Zoe's mother, Vivian (Vivian Wu), hasn't done much yet, which is more incriminating than being the center of attention. Though always present, she fades into the background, meaning her murdering Edgar would be a great twist. Until her story details exactly what she's been up to, Vivian cannot be crossed off the suspect list.

3. Sebastian

Sebastian (Jack Whitehall), Edgar's best man and business partner, may seem friendly, but according to Grace, he stirred up trouble for the couple. In fact, he never seemed to be a fan of their relationship. It is Sebastian's idea to put off talking to the authorities, which is a point against him. Sebastian exudes effortless charm, yet Edgar gets more credit for their endeavors. Though there are still a lot of unknowns with Sebastian, his friendship with Edgar could hide a rivalry that provides a motive for the murder.

2. Isabel

Edgar's mother grieves when she sees her son but simultaneously makes unsettling comments about her husband's sudden death. Isabel (Elizabeth Perkins) jumps to accusing Grace quickly, who she never liked, and suggests calling a sheriff who is a personal friend. Why Isabel would kill her own son is still a mystery, but it isn't out of the question.

1. Travis

Travis (Paul Walter Hauser) has the most obvious grudge against Edgar as Grace's ex-boyfriend. He also has the least reason to be there in the first place, yet he is always around. He is vocal about still loving Grace and believes he needs to save her. Travis also considers himself an amateur detective and is conducting his own investigation, which could be an effort to cover up his involvement. Undoubtedly, there is more to his story, but he seems to be a likely suspect for now.

