It looks like fans of The Afterparty will be getting more than unfortunate news these days, as shortly after a delay was announced for the release of the second season of the Apple TV+ comedy, the platform revealed a truly impressive cast list for the upcoming episodes. Joining Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, and Sam Richardson this time around, audiences can expect to see John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle as Hannah, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu in a new mystery that promises to deliver as many thrills and fun as the first one. The new and familiar faces are ready for the return of the acclaimed production.

The first season of the anthology series dealt with the afterparty of a high school reunion, where a murder takes place, and it is up to Detective Danner (Haddish) to figure out what actually happened. The attractive thing about the show is the structure it uses, with each episode allowing each character to go through the same story with their own point of view taking the spotlight. Given the popularity of the first installment, there's no doubt that the new episodes will be a success, while the setting for the new mystery will be completely different from that of its predecessor.

A wedding will be the main event surrounding the mystery of the second season, putting Detective Danner right at the center of a new wave of betrayal, death and plenty of suspects. This summer is about to get more complicated, as Apple TV+ is determined to prove once again why The Afterparty is a refreshing comedy within the streaming television landscape. While there have been plenty of reveals regarding the cast of the second season, don't be surprised if some additions are shown while you're watching the series, with the entire cast list remaining as mysterious as the plot of the project itself.

The Afterparty Season 2 Will Return This Summer

Even though the second season of The Afterparty went through a significant delay recently, it doesn't mean fans will have to wait long before the comedy returns to Apple TV+. The new episodes are scheduled to premiere on July 12, delivering the new story right in the middle of the summer. While the first season consisted of eight episodes, the second installment will run for ten chapters, with the season coming to a close on September 6. You can just sit back, relax, and enjoy what is sure to be an extremely controversial wedding. No one can be ruled out as a suspect when Detective Danner returns.

