Fans have been patiently awaiting Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty and, apparently, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) has been just as eager to return to cracking cases. She finally has her chance to shine again as a new trailer is out which sees Aniq (Sam Richardson) call her back for the sequel when the groom is murdered at Zoë's (Zoë Chao) sister's wedding. All the family members are suspects, and it's up to Danner, Aniq, and Zoe to hear their varying perspectives and come to a conclusion regarding whom the killer is among them.

Set to the tune of Leslie Gore's "It's My Party," the footage opens with Danner responding to Aniq's call and being all too happy to be back on the case. Season 2 ditches the class reunion setting of its predecessor in favor of the idyllic wedding venue where Zoe's sister Grace (Poppy Liu) and her new beau are about to have their big day. All that is thrown out the window when she finds his pale, lifeless corpse lying on the bed, immediately making her the prime suspect. Detective Danner knows this game well, though, and is ready to hear everyone's accounts, or "mind movies," to find any inconsistencies. This time around though, she has Zoë and especially Aniq to turn to for assistance.

The back half of the trailer acts as a proper introduction to the star-studded cast and the genre of the episode they'll each have dedicated to their stories. Everyone has a motive, even fun Uncle Ulysses (John Cho) who has many epic tales to tell Aniq and Danner. Paul Walter Hauser plays the jealous, gross ex-boyfriend of Grace who gives his story in a classic noir style while Anna Konkle appears as the odd sister in a Wes Anderson-like birthday scene. There's also the desperate father-in-law played by Ken Jeong whose awkwardness is portrayed in a comedic scene that appears ripped out of Bridgerton. There are many more suspects in this star-studded cast, however, including Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 10 Movies Like 'Murder Mystery 2' for More Hilarious Whodunnits

The Afterparty Season 2 Promises Another Deep and Hilarious Mystery to Solve

Danner, Aniq, and Zoë appear to have their work cut out for them in The Afterparty Season 2 with more suspects than the last entry and, as the trailer teases, something deeper to this new mystery including dark family secrets. Academy Award-winning duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord set a high bar with the first season last year which featured Ike Barinhotlz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco opposite the trio of Haddish, Richardson, and Chao. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave major props to the creative pair in his review, saying, "With its remarkably clever casting, its genre-jumping style, and hilarious comedy mixed with an exciting mystery, The Afterparty shows that nothing is too difficult for Lord and Miller to accomplish in what is already one of the best TV debuts of 2022."

Lord and Miller be back in the saddle as producers through their Lord Miller banner for Season 2. Miller will share showrunning duties with Emmy and Tony nominee Anthony King who is back as an executive producer. Although it's a few months later than initially expected, they're finally ready to deliver another season full of genre-bending laughs and another compelling murder to solve.

The Afterparty Season 2 begins with two episodes on Apple TV+ on July 12 followed by new episodes every Wednesday. Check out the trailer below.