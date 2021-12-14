Apple TV+ has officially released the trailer for the new murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, set to debut on January 28, 2022. The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the filmmakers behind various films such as 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie. The eight episodes will chronicle the investigation of a detective who is seeking the murderer of a famous multi-hyphenated celebrity, who mysteriously dies during the afterparty of his high school reunion that he hosts for his disgruntled former classmates.

The series has a massive cast, including Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner, Sam Richardson as Aniq, Zoë Chao as Zoe, Ben Schwartz as Yasper, Ike Barinholtz as Brett, Ilana Glazer as Chelsea, Jamie Demetriou as Walt, and Dave Franco as the murder victim Xavier. Each episode of The Afterparty is set to be a different genre, as each suspect recounts the night in question, including a musical, an action movie, and more, giving audiences information on both the murder and this eclectic cast of characters.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think, Reveal Lord and Miller

Miller is set as the creator, director, showrunner, and executive producer of the series alongside Lord under their production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King is also slated to executive produce alongside Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee.

The Afterparty comes to Apple TV+ on January 28, when it will debut its first three episodes. Check out the new trailer below.

Here is the synopsis for The Afterparty:

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Dennis Rodman's '48 Hours in Vegas' Will Get the Feature Treatment From Producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller The two-day stint remains one of Rodman's most iconic moments.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email