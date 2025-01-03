If you’re missing Only Murders in the Building, let Apple TV+’s The Afterparty hold you over until Season 5. In the series, a no-nonsense detective investigates mysterious deaths that hit a bit too close to a group of friends from high school. As she interviews everyone who attended the party (before it became a crime scene), every character’s account of the night leading up to the murder is told through a different filmic style depending on their personality, carrying the same genre-swapping theme you loved so much about Only Murders in the Building Season 4. The series has plenty of dramatic plots and a few musical numbers, which Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam would have some hard opinions on.

What Is ‘The Afterparty’ About?

In each of The Afterparty’s two seasons, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) unofficially takes the lead on a suspicious murder that happens to take place at a party full of dynamic personalities. In Season 1, Danner interrogates a group of former high school classmates after the death of one of their famous peers, Xavier (Dave Franco). Simply looking to prove his innocence is “adorkable” escape room architect Aniq (Sam Richardson), whose primary goal has always been to impress an old friend named Zoë (Zoë Chao). Season 2 of The Afterparty sees Danner return to investigate the wedding party of Zoë’s sister, Grace (Poppy Liu), whose wealthy husband bit the dust the morning after they were married.

Genre Is the Name of the Game in ‘The Afterparty’

Close

Of course, there are always a handful of unique suspects in a murder mystery, which means there are bound to be a handful of unique perspectives. Only Murders in the Building Season 4 famously presented each of its episodes in a different cinematic format than the last. If it’s genre-swapping you want while you wait for Only Murders Season 5, The Afterparty has got you covered. With a wide range of characters, no two episodes of The Afterparty look the same. Aniq, a lover and absolutely not a fighter, recounts the night before Xavier’s death as though it were a romantic comedy starring himself and his beloved Zoë. Semi-background character Walt’s (Jamie Demetriou) account of the night of the infamous St. Patrick’s Day rager is ironically told in the wild and crazy style of a 2006 high school party movie. Detective Danner even tells her own backstory in the form of a police procedural, and she later reveals a little too much information about a fling that cost her an important case in the form of an erotic thriller.

The Afterparty features a musical episode with Ben Schwartz, a parody of the classic noir genre, and even a historical drama episode. One particularly interesting suspect account in The Afterparty comes from Season 2’s Hannah (Anna Konkle), whose story is told not through a specific genre but in the directorial style of Wes Anderson. Disaffected characters with diminished emotions, casual French-language dialogue, extensive use of stage choreography, unmistakable placement of text overlays, whip pans, tracking shots, insert shots, and varied shades of the color orange all make for a hilarious parody of the indie director’s work. Another Season 2 account, this time from Ulysses (John Cho), is told as an epic tale of love and loss that has the surprising ability to win over the audience longer it goes on.

Sleuthing Shenanigans Blossom in ‘The Afterparty’

Image via Apple TV+

Similar to the Only Murders in the Building trio’s shenanigans with Detective Williams, Aniq and his energetic wingman Yasper (Schwartz) spend the first season of The Afterparty foolishly meddling with Detective Danner’s investigation to eavesdrop on everyone’s interviews. Just as Charles and Oliver plucked every last one of Detective Williams’ nerves during Season 3’s sitzprobe interviews, Aniq and Yasper cause a similarly obnoxious diversion that lets them plant a live feed inside Danner’s interrogation room. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 also saw Mabel having to pursue her investigation without the help of Charles and Oliver. In the second installment of The Afterparty, Zoë gets personal about which side of the family could be responsible for the demise of Grace’s socially awkward husband, Edgar (Zach Woods). But after it becomes clear that her bias is getting in the way of Detective Danner and her now-sidekick Aniq’s impartial investigation, she decides to hold a solo investigation to prove her family’s innocence.

Just because one case has been solved, it won’t mean it’s the last time you see a couple of familiar faces throughout the second season. The Afterparty characters make cameo appearances in Season 2 that are equally rewarding as those you’ve cherished in Only Murders in the Building’s four fantastic seasons. Altogether, you certainly won’t miss out on star power in The Afterparty, as the series stars some of our favorite modern comedy actors, ranging from Sam Richardson to Ike Barinholtz to Ken Jeong. With executive producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the series delivers hilarious group dynamics and keeps up comedic energy with a killer genre quick-change act.

The Afterparty is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.